President-elect Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “head clown” of the Democrats and denounced Obamacare as a “lie from the beginning” in a series of Thursday morning tweets.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he would fight efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — a campaign promise by Trump. The plan to expand health care access is a signature legislation by President Barack Obama.

“The Democrats, lead [sic] by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME,” the president-elect tweeted. “The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. “Keep you [sic] doctor, keep your plan! It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!”

Trump, in some interviews after his election, had said he may keep parts of Obamacare, but he has more often stuck to his repeal-and-replace pledge.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday on Capitol Hill alongside GOP lawmakers that repealing and replacing Obamacare would be the party’s “first order of business.”

Schumer’s representatives on Thursday did not immediately respond to comment on the “head clown” remark.

The remark comes after Schumer on Tuesday made his first speech as Senate minority leader, prodding Trump and saying Democrats will hold him and the Republican majority “accountable” to the American people and the law.

“With all due respect, America cannot afford a Twitter presidency,” Schumer said as he warned Trump about using social media to make policy. “These issues are complex and demand both careful consideration and action. We cannot tweet them away.”

Trump used a similar insult in Wednesday tweets about Obamacare, saying Democrats must be blamed for rising premiums and other negative aspects. “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web,” he wrote.

Schumer, New York’s senior senator, told Politico in an interview Tuesday that removing Obamacare without an alternative plan will leave Americans vulnerable.

“Less health care and it will cost more,” he said. “And it will create chaos. Because you cannot repeal a plan and put nothing in its place. It doesn’t matter if you say the repeal won’t take place for year or two years.”

Schumer said he planned to use Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” against him and the Republican-led Congress, because they want to “Make America Sick Again.”