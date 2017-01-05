A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday morning rejected the notion that Trump is planning an overhaul of a top U.S. intelligence agency, while the president-elect tweeted that the press lies about him doubting the intelligence community “when in fact I am a big fan.”

Also Thursday morning, National Intelligence Director James Clapper testified before a Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill that Russian cyberattacks were part of a “multifaceted campaign.”

Incoming Trump press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters in a morning transition team news briefing that a Wall Street Journal story citing efforts to revamp the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is “100 percent false.”

The outlet, citing unnamed sources, said Trump intended to restructure and scale back the office that Clapper now leads.

Trump has not yet nominated a national intelligence director to replace Clapper.

“There is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community infrastructure,” Spicer said. “It’s 100 percent false.”

Trump condemned the press more generally in a series of morning tweets.

“The dishonest media likes saying that I am in agreement with Julian Assange — wrong,” he posted. “I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against ‘Intelligence’ when in fact I am a big fan!”

Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, told Fox News Tuesday in an interview that his source for hacked Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign emails was not the Russian government.

Trump appeared to quote Assange in a Wednesday tweet: “Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!”

President Barack Obama has ordered sanctions against Russia for its disruption of the U.S. presidential elections and Republican leaders, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), have called for even an even stronger response.

But Trump has questioned U.S. intelligence reports, describing Russian hacking as “so-called” in a tweet.

Clapper testified about Russian interference on Capitol Hill.

“This was a multifaceted campaign, so the hacking was only one part of it, and it also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” he said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked about Russia’s motive, but Clapper declined to elaborate and said it will be described in a forthcoming report.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) asked about Trump’s “trashing” of intelligence officials, and Clapper said he believes “there’s a difference between skepticism and disparagement.”

Assange had spoken with Fox News from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he was granted asylum from allegations of sexual assault against him in Sweden.

WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign published hacked emails from and to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and emails in other Democratic accounts.

The organization is under U.S. criminal investigation for separately posting classified documents and videos in 2010 leaked by then-Pfc. Bradley Manning. Trump at the time denounced WikiLeaks as “disgraceful.”

Earlier Thursday morning, in a series of tweets, the president-elect called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “head clown” of the Democrats and denounced Obamacare as a “lie from the beginning.”

Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he would fight efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — a campaign promise by Trump. The plan to expand health care access is a signature legislation of Obama.

The senator and other Senate Democrats called for an ethics investigation into Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), for alleged health care-related stock trades during his time in Congress. Schumer said Price profited from health care bills on the House floor.

Asked about Trump’s “clown” insult, Schumer responded at the Washington, D.C. news conference, “I’d say to the President-elect and the Republicans that this is not a time for calling names. It’s time for them to step up to the plate if they want to repeal and show us what they’d replace it with.”

Trump had posted: “The Democrats, lead [sic] by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. ‘Keep you [sic] doctor, keep your plan!’ It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!”

Trump had used a similar insult Wednesday, saying Democrats must be blamed for rising health insurance premiums and other negative aspects. “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web,” he tweeted.

Trump, in some interviews after his election, had said he may keep parts of Obamacare, but he has more often stuck to his repeal-and-replace pledge. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said scrapping Obamacare will be a “first order of business.”