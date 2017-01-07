WASHINGTON

A federal ethics office warned Saturday that it would be “cause for alarm” if the Senate holds hearings next week on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees who have not filed financial paperwork or resolved possible conflicts.

Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, said for the first time he can remember the Senate “has left some of the nominees with potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues shortly before their scheduled hearings.”

Shaub raised his concerns in a letter made public Saturday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who have urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to delay hearings until the ethics checks are done.

Trump’s nominees have the most wide-reaching financial interests and are the wealthiest of any previous presidential cabinet, with a net worth estimated by Forbes to be $4.5 billion — holdings that raise concerns about ethical conflicts.

“The Senate and the American people deserve to know that these cabinet nominees have a plan to avoid any conflicts of interest, that they’re working on behalf of the American people and not their own bottom line, and that they plan to fully comply with the law,” Schumer said Saturday.

The presidential transition team did not immediately respond to a query.

McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said he understood there might be some “inaccuracies” and referred questions to the committees holding the hearings.

Usually a new president clears nominees through the ethics office before even announcing them, Shaub wrote. But he added, “OGE has not received even initial draft financial disclosure reports for some of the nominees scheduled for hearings.”

The ethics office website on Saturday showed financial reports and ethics agreements for three of the eight nominees up for hearings next week.

Among those missing were two billionaires: charter school advocate Betsy DeVos, the Education secretary nominee up for a Wednesday hearing; and investor Wilbur Ross, the Commerce secretary pick set for Senate questioning on Thursday.

Also not on the website were Trump’s choice for Homeland Security secretary John Kelly, a retired general with a hearing set for Tuesday; his pick for Transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, a former Labor secretary and McConnell’s wife who is up Wednesday; and HUD nominee Ben Carson, a retired surgeon with a hearing Thursday.

For Trump’s 19 current cabinet level appointees, Schumer spokesman Matt House said on Friday five have ethics agreements, six have filed financial disclosure reports, eight have submitted their federal tax returns and one had cleared the FBI background check.

The focus on ethics also has political importance. Frances Lee, an American government scholar at the University of Maryland, said the tradition of the Senate is not to reject a cabinet nominee on the basis of policy, views or ideology — but on ethical lapses.

On Thursday, Schumer raised questions about Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services secretary who will oversee Medicare and the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

A Wall Street Journal report said Price traded more than $300,000 in shares of health-related companies over the past four years while sponsoring and advocating legislation that potentially could affect those companies’ stocks.

The transition team dismissed the accusation and noted that Democratic lawmakers have done the same.