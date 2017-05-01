OLYMPIA, Wash. — Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, a Democrat who served in Congress for a decade, died yesterday following complications from a stroke. He was 78.

Lowry, who was elected to one term as governor in 1992, was “a passionate defender of fairness for people and the environment,” according to a news release from his family.

Lowry was a leading Democratic critic of President Ronald Reagan’s economic policies, and fought against the arms buildup and restrictions on abortions.

An advocate of international trade that became crucial to the state, Lowry was credited with saving the Export-Import Bank’s direct loan program. He was on the House Budget Committee and worked on wilderness and marine sanctuary legislation and other issues.

In 1978, Lowry was elected to Washington’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Seattle. He was easily re-elected four times. Lowry gave up his safe House seat to run for an open 1988 Senate post but lost to Republican Slade Gorton.

He decided to run for governor when Gov. Booth Gardner retired. Lowry defeated state House Speaker Joe King for the Democratic nomination and went on to beat Republican Attorney General Ken Eikenberry in 1992.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lowry decided not to seek re-election after a single four-year term. His political stock, already low after a 1993 tax increase, plummeted when his deputy press secretary, Susanne Albright, accused him of sexually harassing her. He denied any wrongdoing but agreed to a $97,500 out-of-court settlement.