F. Ross Johnson, the former RJR Nabisco CEO depicted as the epitome of corporate greed in the best-selling book and movie “Barbarians at the Gate,” has died.

He was 85.

The Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center in Jupiter, Florida, said Johnson died Thursday.

Born in Canada in 1931, Johnson became CEO of RJR Nabisco in 1986. At the time it was the largest consumer goods conglomerate in the world, maker of both Oreos and Camel cigarettes. Johnson controversially elected to move the corporate headquarters to Atlanta, from its historical home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In October 1988, Johnson and a group of investors proposed taking the conglomerate private, which started a monthlong fierce bidding war for the company among Johnson’s group of investors, Wall Street banks and major private equity companies, including Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts.

KKR won the bidding war, paying nearly $25 billion or RJR Nabisco.

It was the largest private equity deal in history at the time, still remains among the largest ever, and helped bring private equity firms, once a small part of Wall Street, into mainstream knowledge.

Wall Street’s fierce bidding war, as well as Johnson’s notoriously opulent lifestyle, was dramatized in the book “Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco,” a bestseller later made into a made-for-TV movie.

Johnson was depicted as an example of corporate greed and vanity, with RJR Nabisco making several corporate jets available for Johnson’s private use, and numerous country club memberships paid for by the company.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And even though Johnson failed to take RJR Nabisco private, he walked away with an estimated $50 million in salary and bonuses as a golden parachute. He never ran a major company after that and effectively retired to Florida.

The tobacco and food titan was eventually split into two companies in the late 1990s. Nabisco is now owned by Mondelez International, based in Illinois, and RJR became the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, a subsidiary of Reynolds American.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons, and two granddaughters.