WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey, testifying Monday morning before the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed that his agency is probing Russian meddling into last year’s election — including any possible collusion between the Kremlin and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Comey also said the FBI and the Department of Justice have “no information that supports” allegations of wiretapping Trump made earlier this month via Twitter against his predecessor.

“The FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russia government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said in an opening statement.

The director spoke at a hearing on Capitol Hill, marking the first public remarks by intelligence officials on Trump’s charge of wiretapping, without proof, against former President Barack Obama. The hearing served more broadly to explore the role Russia had played in last year’s election.

Comey said he may be limited on what details he can disclose because some information is classified. He repeatedly declined to discuss the potential roles of individuals.

He did say the investigation into Russian interference began in July during the presidential campaign.

Asked about Trump’s tweeted allegations of wiretapping, Comey said, “I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI.”

He added that the Department of Justice also has no supporting evidence.

Trump in the March 4 tweets had accused Obama of “McCarthyism” and called him a “bad (or sick) guy.”

Comey spoke after the GOP and Democratic committee leaders both ruled out wiretapping as charged by Trump.

The White House is standing by the claim, though now arguing that Trump meant surveillance at large.

Asked about Comey’s testimony Monday, a senior White House official said: “Nothing has changed. Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal. Obama’s CIA director said so. Obama’s Director of National Intelligence said so. We take them at their word.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), a member of the intelligence committee, at the hearing cited former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s TV news interview earlier this month saying there’s no evidence of any collusion.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the committee chairman, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member, also assailed hacking and other efforts by Moscow to upset the democratic process.

Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers were testifying for the first time in public on the issue.

“We know there was not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower,” Nunes said while also stressing that he believes there may have been another type of surveillance of the Trump campaign.

He and other Republicans on the committee voiced concern about illegal leaks from the intelligence community to news reporters.

“The Russians successfully meddled in our democracy, and our intelligence agencies have concluded they will do so again,” Schiff said, adding that it is not known whether the hacking had a “determinative” effect on the close election between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Schiff also launched into a lengthy monologue listing what he said were suspicious links between Trump’s inner circle and Russia.

Trump, in early morning tweets in advance of the hearing, repeated earlier assertions that stories of the ties between his camp and the Kremlin are “fake news” perpetuated by Democrats sore over their election loss.

“James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!” he posted.

“The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!” he continued.

He also wrote that leaks are “the real story” and asked, “What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians?”