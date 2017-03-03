HIGHLIGHTS Juan Thompson, 31, made threats in name of ex-romantic interest, feds say

Suspect faces cyberstalking charge with 5 years maximum prison sentence

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Friday charged a St. Louis man with threatening Jewish community centers as part of a bizarre cyberstalking plot.

Juan Thompson, 31, was accused of making at least eight of the threats in the name of an ex-girlfriend with whom he recently broke up. The threats have raised national concerns about an increase in anti-Semitism.

Prosecutors said he would appear in court in St. Louis later Friday.

“Today we have charged Juan Thompson with allegedly stalking a former romantic interest by, among other things, making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

“Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race — whatever the motivation — are unacceptable, un-American, and criminal,” he added.

The Mid-Island Y JCC on Manetto Hill Road in Plainview received a bomb threat call Feb. 27 — among a series of threats directed at Jewish institutions on Long Island and across the state.

The Plainview agency was not named in the federal complaint, which listed the Anti-Defamation League, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the JCC in San Diego, the Jewish History Museum, a Jewish school in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a JCC in Manhattan, and two threats in one day to a Jewish school in Manhattan.

The complaint said the victim worked at “a social service agency in the greater New York area.”

Thompson, authorities said, sent some threats identifying the girlfriend and others in which the girlfriend was falsely depicted as blaming him.

In February, for example, he allegedly emailed a threat to an Anti-Defamation League office in midtown Manhattan saying the girlfriend “is behind the bomb threats against jews. She lives in nyc and is making more bomb threats tomorrow.”

The next day, prosecutors said, the ADL received a phone call claiming that explosive material had been placed in its midtown office.

On other occasions he allegedly put his name in emails, trying to make it look like the girlfriend, whom prosecutors did not name, was framing him.

One email to a JCC cited by prosecutors said, “Juan Thompson [Thompson’s birthday] put two bombs in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish newtown tomorrow.”

He also allegedly used his Twitter account to blame the girlfriend, on one occasion identifying her as “a filthy anti-Semite.”

Thompson has been charged with one count of cyberstalking with a 5 years maximum prison sentence.

With William Murphy