A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.

Five of the injured were in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition at area hospitals, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. The man who was killed was one of several who were thrown when the ride malfunctioned, Martin said.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

Officials say the Fire Ball ride was inspected at a couple of different stages and was signed off Wednesday.

Daniels says they started out the day with 11 rides that didn't open because the inspection work wasn't done on them. He says there are four rides that won't be operating because they don't meet the mechanical test.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has ordered that all of the rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

A company providing rides at the fair this year describes the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.

On its website, Amusements of America says that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become "one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway." The company description of the ride says it swings riders 40 feet (12 meters) above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

The company did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

In a statement, Republican Gov. John Kasich said he was "terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair."

Kasich said he has ordered a full investigation and also ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

The fair did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. In a post on its Twitter page it said: "There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available."

The Ohio State Fair runs through Aug. 6.