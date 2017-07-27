A day before President Donald Trump is set to address gang violence at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, local leaders and advocates had a simple message for him at a rally outside the school on Thursday: “He is not welcome here.”

Representatives from several groups gathered outside the school on Crooked Hill Road and charged that Trump’s presence will only add fuel to what they say is a “hateful, anti-immigrant agenda.”

“We say loud and clear, that after months of vilifying our communities, he is not welcome here,” said Walter Barrientos of Make The Road New York, an immigrants advocacy group.

Big progress being made in ridding our country of MS-13 gang members and gang members in general. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

President Trump is expected to speak at the Van Nostrand Theatre on the SCCC campus on Friday, White House officials have said.

The campus is near the Central Islip and Brentwood neighborhoods that have been the sites of brutal killings attributed by law enforcement to MS-13.

Trump, who is expected to address law enforcement about the MS-13 gang, touted his administration’s effort to crack down on the gang. “We are throwing MS-13 the hell out of here so fast,” Trump said at a Tuesday night rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Meanwhile, Sergio Argueta, the founder of an anti-gang advocacy group called STRONG, said not all immigrant youths are to blame for the MS-13 issue, but the lack of education and opportunity.

“The minute you start criminalizing these kids, making them the target of your rhetoric, of these policies, using the one percent as the poster child as to why all of these people are bad, you lose an entire community and you risk alienating, and most importantly criminalizing and actually fueling the gang issue,” Argueta said.

Protesters are expected to be out in droves with a rally planned for Brentwood State Park at about 12 p.m., rally organizers said.

John Jay LaValle, Suffolk Republican chairman, called the planned protest “kind of ridiculous” and said Trump is showing his commitment and concern over drugs and gangs, two issues that have plagued Long Island communities.

“To protest the president is beyond unreasonable. It’s purely politics . . . and there are folks who can’t get over losing the election,” said LaValle, who added that he will be at the president’s law enforcement event.

The party leader also said the local GOP is not organizing any counter-demonstrations, but he expects Trump supporters will be out in droves.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook because everyone wants a chance to see him and support him,” LaValle said. “They are all excited he’s coming to town.”

But state Assemblyman Phil Ramos (D — Brentwood), who was also present at the rally on Thursday, doubts President Trump’s intentions are to help.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He wants to politicize the tragedies and not help,” said Ramos, who echoed Argueta’s call for more development and opportunities. “Those are the things that solve the gang problem,” Ramos said. “Not coming here and revving up anti-immigrant feelings and hate just to use as a political talking point to justify a racist narrative that the president has in his mind.”