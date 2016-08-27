Hillary Clinton facts you probably didn't know
See facts you probably didn't know about Hillary Clinton, from the time she dressed up as Dolly Parton to the number of miles she traveled as secretary of state.
Hillary Clinton as Dolly Parton(Credit: Instagram / Hillary Clinton)
Clinton's birthday is Oct. 26, when she will turn 69. In 1995, she celebrated with "a Dolly Parton-themed birthday party," she revealed on Instagram. Looks like the then-first lady and then-President Bill Clinton had a good time.
Americans choose Clinton as most admired woman(Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik)
Here's something surprising to read about a polarizing figure during a divisive presidential campaign: Americans have named Hillary Clinton their most admired woman in the world for the last 14 years in Gallup polls. She's won the honor 20 times in all.
The candidate is seen onstage at a rally in Columbus, Ohio on July 31, 2016.
Clinton was once a Republican(Credit: Facebook / Hillary Clinton)
In her youth in Illinois, Hillary Rodham was a Republican. A self-described "Goldwater Girl," she voted for Republican nominee Barry Goldwater in the 1964 presidential election, which he lost in a landslide to the Democratic incumbent, Lyndon Johnson. Rodham became a Democrat while attending Wellesley College in Massachusetts.
Rodham, top row, second from left, is seen with "It's Academic" team members from Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Ill., in 1965.
Hillary Clinton's favorite foods across New York(Credit: AP / John Haeger)
Clinton revealed her favorite food and drinks in New York State before April’s presidential primary. Unfortunately no Long Island spots made the list, which was posted on Thrillist. But Clinton did recommend Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (“nothing tops the place where it all started, and no trip to Syracuse is complete without a stop”), Charlie the Butcher’s in Buffalo ("Beef on weck, horseradish, side of coleslaw -- it doesn't get better than that”), and Mercer’s Dairy in Boonville (“wine ice cream”).
Above, the then-senator, along with State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, talk with fairgoers before eating a sausage sandwich at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que at the New York State Fair in Geddes, N.Y., on Aug. 22, 2008.
What's with all the beer behind Clinton?(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)
Clinton toured 3 Daughters Brewery in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, as she promised to be a "small business president." She assailed her opponent Donald Trump's business record, saying he had "stiffed" small companies throughout his career.
How much are the Clintons worth?(Credit: AP / LM Otero)
Bill and Hillary Clinton are worth a combined $45 million, Forbes estimated in fall 2015. The magazine took into account the couple's tax returns and federal filings.
Above, freshly-cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 24, 2013.
How far she's traveled(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Clinton traveled 956,733 miles, visiting 112 countries, during her four years as secretary of state. That sounds exhausting, but her predecessor and successor each logged even more miles in the role. Condoleezza Rice held the record with 1,059 million miles before Secretary of State John Kerry broke her mark in April 2016 (and has kept flying since).
In this file photo, Clinton ascends to her plane before departing Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 1, 2010. It was the first stop of a six-nation Latin America tour.
Hillary Clinton? Yeah right ...(Credit: AP / Jacquelyn Martin / File)
Even if you’re secretary of state, it’s not always easy to call the White House. In February 2010, Clinton tried to call the White House herself, but reached a disbelieving operator, The AP reported after her work-related emails from her private account were made public earlier this year. Clinton resigned herself to calling "like a proper and properly dependent Secretary of State -- no independent dialing allowed."
Above, the White House is seen at dusk in Washington on Nov. 19, 2014.
