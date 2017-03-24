WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan made a midday trip to the White House Friday to tell President Donald Trump he doesn’t have the votes to pass the repeal of the Affordable Care Act ahead of the scheduled afternoon vote, according to several media reports.

Ryan, who is spearheading passage of the American Health Care Act, set the vote for Friday after Trump issued an ultimatum, demanding an up-or-down vote despite the opposition from enough conservative and moderate Republicans to defeat the measure.

Ryan’s White House visit, confirmed by his office, occurred after debate on the bill started in the House Friday morning.

At the start of the day, Republicans appeared to still lack the votes needed to approve the legislation. Ryan can afford to lose the support of just 22 of his 237 members in the face of unified Democratic opposition.

Trump spent much of the past two weeks putting his negotiating skills to the test as he cajoled and pressured his party’s lawmakers, meeting with different factions in the White House and making a visit to the Capitol to speak to House Republicans on Tuesday.

But on Thursday evening, Trump abruptly issued an ultimatum to force Republicans to hold a vote, delivered to a House Republican meeting by his budget director, Mick Mulvaney. If they fail to pass the bill, Mulvaney said, Trump will move on and leave Obamacare in place, several lawmakers said later.

Trump’s order for a showdown came after Ryan canceled a scheduled vote on Thursday afternoon because his legislation, the American Health Care Act, and the many modifications made to appease conservatives, failed to win their support.

The success of the vote Friday rests largely with members of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus. Its chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), still opposed the bill late Thursday because he said it doesn’t repeal all of Obamacare or lower premiums enough.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump took aim at the conservatives.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!” he tweeted.

Later, he hailed support from some conservative groups. “THANK YOU! More conservative groups are endorsing #AHCA,” he tweeted, citing the American Conservative Union and the Tea Party Express.

But the conservative group, Heritage Action, said in an email, “Voting no is the only defendable position.” It called the Ryan legislation “an awful bill” that is “opposed by nearly every serious conservative health care analyst.”

The early lines of the debate revealed the split between the two parties, yet it is the Republican side that will be watched closely for clues about whether the Freedom Caucus and or reluctant moderates have decided to fall in line behind Trump and Ryan.

“Today is a vote on a compromise bill, there’s no doubt about it,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), chairman of the Rules Committee.

Sessions said he had own preferences for the legislation, but, “The bottom line of this whole is this: We are going to protect a Republican plan.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) noted that Republicans for seven years have sought to repeal Obamacare and return health insurance and health care to the private market and individual choice. “Let’s keep our pledge and help President Trump keep his pledge,” he said.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) put the Democratic position in stark terms. “Today is the day where this House will vote on whether or not access to health care is a fundamental right or should be limited to those of means who can afford it.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said he remains undecided. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) “is likely voting yes,” his spokeswoman Jennifer DiSiena said.

Hanging over the revisions to the legislation is a question of whether making concessions on insurance mandates will run afoul of the so-called Byrd rule, which requires that only provisions that lower the deficit can be included in a reconciliation bill. Democrats say such concessions would violate the Byrd rule.

Senate Republicans, who hold a majority of just 52 members, need that parliamentary procedure to avoid a filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass the legislation. Senate Republicans cannot reach the required vote total without Democratic support, which Democrats already have said will not be coming.