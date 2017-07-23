SAMSON, Ala. — An Alabama taxidermist shot and killed an 820-pound hog in his yard that may have escaped from a pen on a nearby farm, according to the man’s hog-raising neighbor.

Trisha Garcia of Samson told al.com one of her husband’s boar hogs dug under the fence and went missing July 10, the day before a huge hog with tusk-like teeth wandered into Wade Seago’s front yard about half a mile away.

Seago said it took three shots from his .38-caliber handgun to kill the massive hog, which he later weighed on a scale at a peanut company. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage each year in Alabama, where state law allows hunters to kill them without limit on private land.

The hog Seago shot had no ear tags, branding or other signs that it was a domestic animal, he said.

Garcia said she can’t prove the huge hog that wandered onto Seago’s property was hers. She said she’s not angry with her neighbor.

“He had every right to kill it,” Garcia said. “If a hog that size was in my front yard, I’d have done the same thing.”

Seago told al.com that he and his daughter spotted the hog in their yard after the family’s pet schnauzer Cruiser started barking.

“Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement,” Wade said. “It was not a good situation.”

Seago told The Associated Press that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.

“It’s so humid down here, it had to hang all night. I wouldn’t trust the meat,” he said.

Seago didn’t have any regrets about killing the hog, which had tusklike teeth that were 6 inches long. “I didn’t think twice about taking down this hog,” Seago said. “I’d do it again tomorrow.”