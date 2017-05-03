WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended his announcement 11 days before the presidential election that the FBI was reopening its probe into candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails, saying, “Even in hindsight, I would make the same decision.”

Saying he faced a choice between a “bad” option to speak and a “catastrophic” decision to conceal the restart of the probe, Comey said he chose to speak.

But he said, “It makes me mildly nauseous to think we had some effect on the election.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told Comey, “You took an enormous gamble. The gamble was there was something there that would invalidate her candidacy. There wasn’t.” Feinstein added, “Yes, it did affect the campaign.”

Comey made his comments before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a regular oversight hearing, where he faced hard questions about his handling of the FBI’s probes of Clinton’s email server and allegations that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee’s chairman, opened the hearing with a scathing critique of Comey’s handling of the investigations of the two presidential candidates.

Grassley questioned the basis of the FBI investigation into Trump, saying “The people deserve answers and the FBI has not provided those answers.

Comey declined to answer most of Grassley’s questions, explaining it would require him to reveal classified information and that he would not do that in an open hearing.

Late Tuesday evening, the night before the hearing, President Donald Trump tweeted “FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!”

Trump said, “The phony . . . Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign.”