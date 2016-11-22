(Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) President John Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy arrive on Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas after a short flight from Fort Worth, Texas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) The president and first lady greet well wishers and the news media after arriving at Love Field in Dallas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, arrive at Love Field in Dallas from Fort Worth early on the day he was assassinated. (Nov. 22, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John. F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John. F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) During a breakfast meeting at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth, the president and first lady were with Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson. The group then flew to Dallas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President John F. Kennedy, front right, exits the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth at 8:45 a.m. the day he was assassinated. He is on his way to greet crowds and make a speech. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth after breakfast with the Chamber of Commerce. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President John F. Kennedy is greeted by an enthusiastic crowd in front of the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The motorcade of President John F. Kennedy is shown cruising down Main Street in Dallas moments before shots were fired at his limousine. (Nov. 22, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President John F. Kennedy is seen riding in a motorcade about one minute before he was shot in Dallas. In the car riding with Kennedy are his wife, Jacqueline, right, Nellie Connally, left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President John F. Kennedy slumps down in the backseat of a car after being fatally shot in Dallas. Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president as Secret Service Agent Clinton Hill rides on the back of the car. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The limousine carrying President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. With Secret Service Agent Clinton Hill riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Gov. John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) Associated Press operator-photographer J.W. "Ike" Altgens is shown at far right at Dealey Plaza in Dallas as shots were fired at President John F. Kennedy's motorcade. Witnesses Bill and Gail Newman shield their children on the ground. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Two unidentified women burst into tears outside Parkland Hospital on hearing that President John F. Kennedy died from the bullet fired by an assassin while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Police Lt. J.C. Day holds the bolt-action rifle with telescopic sight that was allegedly used in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy, holds up his manacled hands at police headquarters in Dallas, where he is held for questioning. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Marina Oswald is shown with her mother-in-law, Marguerite Claverie Oswald, in the Dallas police station where her husband, Lee Harvey Oswald, was held after President John F. Kennedy's assassination. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Marina Oswald and her mother-in-law, Marguerite Claverie Oswald, are seen through a window at the Dallas police station where her husband, Lee Harvey Oswald, was held after President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Marina is seen holding her 5-week-old daughter, Rachel. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) Lyndon B. Johnson takes the presidential oath aboard Air Force One, at Love Field, Dallas Texas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Passersby stand outside a television studio in Washington, D.C., as they receive news of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) First lady Jacqueline Kennedy, her dress stained with blood, stands with Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy as they watch the casket of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, placed in an ambulance at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The president's body was flown there from Dallas, where he was assassinated. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lyndon B. Johnson, who was sworn in as president not long after John F. Kennedy was assassinated, speaks at Andrews Air Force Base upon his return to Washington, D.C., from Dallas. Beside him is the new first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The pages of seven British daily newspapers in London blare the news of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. The photograph used shows the president's car with his wife, Jacqueline, bent over the president moments after he was shot in the neck and head. (Nov. 22, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The flag-draped casket of the late President John F. Kennedy lies in state in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 23, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The camera is forgotten and its tearful owner is comforted by a companion as the horse-drawn caisson bearing the body of President John F. Kennedy passes on way to the Capitol. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Public mourners, waiting to view the flag-draped casket of the late President John F. Kennedy in the Capitol rotunda, line the sidewalk as night falls. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Members of the White House staff file past the body of John F. Kennedy, lying in repose in a closed, flag-draped coffin in the historic East Room of the executive mansion in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 23, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Americans pay homage to their fallen leader, John F. Kennedy, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) President Lyndon B. Johnson places a wreath beside the casket of John F. Kennedy in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 24, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Jacqueline Kennedy stands with her daughter, Caroline, as Chief Justice Earl Warren eulogizes the slain president in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Jacqueline Kennedy looks straight ahead toward the casket of her slain husband, John F. Kennedy, during eulogies in the Capitol rotunda. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald, center in handcuffs, is escorted to the Dallas city jail as nightclub owner Jack Ruby approaches Oswald with a revolver in the underground garage of the Dallas police headquarters. Seconds later Ruby shot Oswald in the stomach, and Oswald died at Parkland Hospital several hours later. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, reacts as Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby shoots at him from point-blank range in a corridor of Dallas police headquarters. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is placed on a stretcher after being shot in the stomach in Dallas. Nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald as the prisoner was being transferred through the underground garage of Dallas police headquarters. (Nov. 24, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Nightclub owner Jack Ruby is led through the Dallas city jail on his way to his arraignment. Ruby was charged with the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy. (Nov. 24, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Archbishop Richard Cardinal Cushing conducts a funeral Mass over the flag-draped casket of President John F. Kennedy in St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 25, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The caisson bearing the flag-draped coffin of President John F. Kennedy is shown leaving the White House in procession down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., en route to Arlington National Cemetery. (Nov. 25, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Three-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father's casket in Washington, D.C., three days after the president was assassinated in Dallas. Widow Jacqueline Kennedy, center, and daughter Caroline Kennedy are accompanied by the late president's brothers Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, and Attorney General Robert Kennedy. (Nov. 25, 1963)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Jacqueline Kennedy, widow of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, holds the American flag that covered the coffin of her husband. She is shown here at Arlington National Cemetery after the president was buried. (Nov. 25, 1963)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) A casket carrying the body of the late President John F. Kennedy is gently lifted by bearers at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., as it reached its final resting place. Jacqueline Kennedy, in background, is followed by her husband's brothers, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, left, and Sen. Edward Kennedy. (Nov. 25, 1963)