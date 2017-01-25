Kalani and Jarani Dean are twins, but to some they might not even look like sisters.

Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, and Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes.

The rare set of twins were born in Quincy, Illinois, to a Caucasian mom and African-American father. They've become the talk of social media and multiple news stories.

The two are fraternal twins, meaning each baby girl began as a separate fertilized egg and inherits a different combination of genes from mom and dad.

When parents are of different races, it's possible that the genes for skin color can differ between the pair. But it's not common, according to Dr. Jim Wilson, a population geneticist at the University of Edinburgh. There is about a one in 500 chance that twins of mixed-couples in Britain will be born with different color skin, he told the BBC.

“At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins!" their mother, Whitney Meyer, 25, told CNN.

“But in this family, we don’t see color,” Meyer told People. “Love is love.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The response she has gotten for her twins has been "heartwarming," she told People. “It restores my faith in humanity, at a time when I, when this country, really needs it.”