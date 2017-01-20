WASHINGTON — Massive crowds of Trump supporters lined up pre-lawn Friday on the southern side of the National Mall. There were red caps galore, reading “Make America Great Again.”

Those accessing the general admission section of the mall waited patiently for nearly three hours in cold to go through security. When the drizzle began, the rain ponchos and umbrellas came out.

Manny Milete, 22, of Baldwin, arrived at 6:30 a.m. He carried a large American flag and wore a red cap covered in pins, including one that read “Long Island.”

“I wanted to be here for the history,” he said.

Milete, an independent who works in business, said he initially supported Marco Rubio. He came to quickly back Donald Trump and his policies, including his strong stance on national security.

Milete says he has friends who are immigrants and they agree Trump would focus on deporting “criminal immigrants,” including MS-13 gang members, not undocumented immigrants en masse.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” Milete said. — EMILY NGO.

On the corner of K Street and 10th Street in Washington D.C., Rob Cortis and his 16-year-old son Kolby greeted spectators Friday in front of the 72-foot-long parade float they had hoped to drive down the Inaugural parade route — they called it “The Trump Unity Bridge.”

Cortis, 55, has been driving the bridge — a white bridge decorated with American flags and Trump signs — throughout the country since October, racking up more than 20,000 miles on his SUV.

“The idea came about when Pope Francis said we should be building bridges not walls,” Kolby Cortis, a high school junior said, referring to comments the Catholic leader had directed at Trump. “So we got to work, with a lot of volunteers, and donations.”

The father-son duo who live in Farmington Hills, Michigan, said they repurposed an old wooden bridge they previously had running over a lake in their backyard. The new bridge now comes equipped with flashing lights, a sound system that blasts patriotic songs, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Trump and signs that read “Drain the Swamp” and “Secure America’s Borders.”

They recently stopped in New York City as they headed to D.C., saying reaction has been mixed.

“Generally it’s been overwhelmingly positive, but every now and then you have people who flick you off,” Kolby said.

They had hoped to drive the bridge down Pennsylvania Avenue along with the other Inaugural Parade participants, but soon learned the application and security clearance process to participate had long closed.

“It still means a lot to here,” Rob Cortis said. “Our goal was to spread Trump’s message because we do believe he will be one of the greatest presidents this country has ever seen.” — LAURA FIGUEROA.

One word came up again and again in conversations with the Trump supporters who gathered Friday in the cold, wet weather on the National Mall: history.

The Rasmussen family traveled from Selden to Washington, D.C. to be part of the festivities with a cousin who lives near the capital. They were ready with rain ponchos.

“It’s history, basically. We can all say they we were here,” said an elated Nicole Rasmussen, 46, a service advisor at a car dealership. “I still can’t believe that he won.”

Rasmussen said she supported Trump from the start.

She called the celebrities protesting against Trump “bullies” and added that Hillary Clinton was attending the swearing-in ceremony because she had political motivations, such as running for mayor of New York City.

Rasmussen was in town with her husband, Adam, 45, a retired NYPD officer, and their children, Lindsey, 18, and Kyle, 15, high school students.

Lindsey Rasmussen lamented that she hasn’t turned 18 in time to cast a vote for Trump. — EMILY NGO.

In the midst of angry flare-up between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protestors, two men on opposite sides found common ground.

Richard Jones, 62, a Trump supporter decked out in hunting camoflague, heard shouted insults hurled at him as walked past a protest. It infuriated the Army vet and retired construction worker. Then he walked past Ben Maier, 30, a student wearing a large sign that read “Inaugurate the Resistance.”

“Hi. Keep warm,” Maier said to him and other passing Trump supporters.

The unlikely pair struck up a conversation in which they explained and discussed their differences and embraces their shared beliefs.

“I saw people over on that side that we’re pretty ugly,” Jones said. “But I can shake his hand and be a friend and he can have any opinion he wants.”

“I’m trying to smile and look past the anger,” Maier said. “I think we can have a civil discourse. It’s about trying to keep America great.”

“We can’t be hatin’ on each other,” Jones said. — MICHAEL GORMLEY.