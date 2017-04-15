Who hasn't tried to flirt only to be let down; you give and give and what do you get back? Nothing.

That is what a little girl named Ella has just discovered. A video posted to Facebook page of the entertainment site Break shows Ella recounting her story of a flirtatious attempt at an unrequited love with her classmate, John.

"I dress cute! I smile at him! I even winked at him!" she yells in frustration. "Two times. And all I get back is one, one, fake smile!"

The video has gone viral since being posted, with more than 20 million views. Many viewers are even sympathizing with Ella.

"She's [going to] turn into the prom queen, graduate top of her class, and become a neurosurgeon. Then that little dude's [going to] wish he winked back," Facebook user Corey Whalen said.

Ella, on the other hand, can't seem to see the light. John told her he liked her, but only "50/50."

"Why is my life so miserable?" she says before imitating John's fake smile.

We've all been there, Ella.

Break has not responded to a request for more information.