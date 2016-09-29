Newsday asked its readers how they think a President Clinton or Trump would impact them. Here are some of the responses we've received from Long Islanders so far. Tell us your story at newsday.com/2016impact.

'I think a Trump presidency would be positive for the nation' (Credit: Edward B. Colby) (Credit: Edward B. Colby) Names: Taylor Urisko, left, and Michael Rooney Ages: 22 and 21, respectively Communities: Columbus, N.J., and West Islip Occupations: Hofstra University MBA students Support: Donald Trump How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? URISKO: Referring to how they're both MBA students, she says it's important for them to have corporations that are sustainable in America. “We’re really, really, really focused on letting Trump invigorate our immigration policies, which is extremely important right now in our current economy,” she says. ROONEY: “I think a Trump presidency would be positive for the nation,” he says. “I think it would re-invigorate the market, which is a big thing for the economy, bring jobs back to America and secure our borders.” “He can lower the corporate taxes, too," Rooney adds. "Our corporate tax right now is 35 percent, which is the highest in the globalized world, so it’s important to bring it down – to have those companies bring the capital back to America and re-invest it into people and jobs. I think that’s very, very important for America.” Has either candidate said something that’s scared you? ROONEY: “So what really scares me, honestly, is Hillary’s email scandal. So that shows me that she doesn’t have the judgment that’s needed to be a real leader in America. I don’t trust her with everything that’s going on, to have those codes, those nuclear codes, to have all those big decisions just for her – I don’t think she has the judgment to make the right decisions.” How can a president make a concrete difference in your life? URISKO: She says both of her parents are baby boomers who do not have college educations and are "struggling financially." "I mean, they’re at the point where they’re going to be Social Security-eligible and there’s not much available for them,” Urisko says, explaining that her 62-year-old father just had surgery and is out of work. “And my mother works for commission every single day. And it’s very hard for them both, not being college-educated and being in this United States” where college educations are so important. She says Trump is working for “that person who is not college-educated who’s the working-class American, which is exactly what my parents are, so that extremely affects my life.” ROONEY: “First of all, Donald Trump will lower my taxes by $6,000, right?” he says. He explains that he calculated how Trump's policies would impact his taxes at iSideWith.com, where he put in information such as his expected salary and student loans. With lower taxes, Rooney continues, "I would then have more money to spend in the market, and this goes for everybody, not just me – they’d have more money to spend, so then it goes to the small businesses, it goes to other people trying to make their living, so it therefore reinvigorates the market.” Rooney also says Trump would secure America's borders and ensure that immigrants enter the country legally. "Because my parents are immigrants. They came in here legally."

'I feel more confident in her abilities to conduct herself in a professional [manner]' (Credit: April Burfeind) (Credit: April Burfeind) Name: April Burfeind Age: 36 Community: Holbrook Occupation: Insurance consultant Supports: Hillary Clinton How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? "I feel more confident in her abilities to conduct herself in a professional [manner] and despite some lingering issues (most notably the email scandal) hoping she has learned from those mistakes and will use utmost care going forward to ensure protection of confidential information. Feel she is much better equipped to handle the job as president." How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? "I'm very concerned by his erratic behavior and irrational ideas. I have zero confidence in his abilities to conduct himself properly as a president should, have major concerns about how he would effectively manage foreign relations with less stable nations. I believe his obvious discrimination against minorities would cause further divide in our country." Is there an issue either candidate spoke about that you were happy to finally hear addressed? "One positive thing I actually do approve of with Trump was his promise to provide more tax relief to make early childcare and education more affordable. I pay close to $25,000 a year in childcare expenses and the tax credit and dependent care limits are a disgrace, at least in New York.”

'Trump doesn’t know what it's like to be poor, neglected, talked about, used' (Credit: Mary Grady) (Credit: Mary Grady) Name: Mary Grady Age: 59 Community: Southampton Occupation: Office administrator Supports: Hillary Clinton How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? “I feel that Hillary Clinton understands what the people of the United States need and want in a president. She's been there from day one in all of her senatorial duties as well as that as first lady.” How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? “Donald Trump doesn’t know what it's like to be poor, neglected, talked about, used, manipulated. He does that! He is not good for our children who will inherit everything he leaves in their path.” Is there an issue either candidate spoke about that you were happy to finally hear addressed? “Equality in pay! Yes! Finally!” Asked if she thinks Clinton, if she is elected, will make more progress on this issue than previous presidents, Grady says, “I do think that Hillary Clinton will address the pay equality issue after all, she is a woman, living and working in man's world. It is important that we as women be treated just as fairly to do a job that a man can do and get the compensation deserving of that job and/or promotion.”

'Second Amendment would be left alone' (Credit: Gerry Chiarella) (Credit: Gerry Chiarella) Name: Gerry Chiarella Age: 56 Community: Calverton Occupation: Sales director Supports: Donald Trump How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? "Federal income taxes would increase dramatically; all borders would remain open in contradiction to law; Second Amendment would be repealed; liberal Supreme Court justices would be nominated; globalist agenda will move forward to the detriment of U.S. citizens and U.S. sovereignty; executive orders and new regulations will stifle business; the IRS will continue to [be] used as a tool for retribution against conservatives." How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? "Second Amendment would be left alone; U.S. First agenda over globalist; trade deals would be renegotiated to put U.S. back on firm financial footing though a more balanced approach to trade; federal budget will be balanced; reduction in crime by deporting people who do not legally belong in the USA." How can a president make a concrete difference in your life? "Reduce the burden of federal tax — I pay over one-third of my income in tax and the cost of living on Long Island has increased dramatically over time.

Trump would 'have us in a war within 6 months' (Credit: Debra Handel) (Credit: Debra Handel) Name: Debra Handel Age: 60 Community: Shoreham Occupation: Semiretired. She retired after 31 years as a school psychologist and now works at an asphalt plant. Supports: Hillary Clinton How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? “It would maintain the system pretty much as is.” How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? “It would humiliate the country, embarrass me to be American and have us in a war within six months,” Handel says. “Having Trump as a candidate has already embarrassed the country,” Handel adds. “The things he says are rude, crude and blatant lies. He merely shrugs his shoulder when caught. This week alone it has been reported that he funneled money from charities to cover personal expenses. Less has brought down governors in the U.S., this year! He is ignorant and feels that hiring ‘informed’ people makes up for that. He doesn't need to understand the world. Except that he is making decisions based upon what people tell him and look at his experts. Roger Ailes? Really?” What can a president do to make a concrete difference in your life? “Put forth and support an agenda of government service to the middle class, improving our country with infrastructure and jobs investments and appearing intelligent and able to function on par with world leaders,” says Handel, who says she believes Clinton would appoint people like a Supreme Court candidate “that would protect our civil rights. She would attempt to continue the correct direction of this country with continued lower unemployment, continued business success, continued medical coverage as a right not as a privilege. If Congress were also Democratic, perhaps we could finally invest in our infrastructure instead of just giving tax breaks for millionaires.”

'I’ve been scared of the Clintons since their first reign' (Credit: Bertram Donley) (Credit: Bertram Donley) Name: Bertram Donley Age: 64 Community: Lives part time in Kings Point, and most of the time in Ohio Occupation: Theologian, real estate consultant on Long Island and musician Supports: Donald Trump How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? “His election would show the political class that the electorate are fed up with way the system does not work for them. Whether his presidency enables positive change, economic progress and equity for a greater number of people now disenfranchised can only be determined by giving him a chance. More of the same Democrat strategies and policies will not.” Has either candidate said anything that has scared you? “I’ve been scared of the Clintons since their first reign when it became clear that they have no moral center. There isn't anything or position they wouldn't change for expediency. For them the end justifies the means, and that is unacceptable ethics.” What can a president do to make a concrete difference in your life? “Enforce the laws. Create an economic climate for productivity. Appoint conservative justices to all courts.”

Clinton 'would secure a liberal and just Supreme Court for the next few decades' (Credit: Geraldine Merola) (Credit: Geraldine Merola) Name: Geraldine Merola Age: 49 Community: Sag Harbor Occupation: Homemaker Supports: Hillary Clinton How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? “It would secure a liberal and just Supreme Court for the next few decades, it would move us closer to universal healthcare, it would weaken the NRA and move us closer to rational and reasonable gun control and it would strike a serious blow to the alt right and their neofascist agenda.” How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? “A Trump presidency would alienate America's allies around the world and embolden her enemies. We have nothing to gain globally from a Trump presidency and everything to lose. The man is not a leader, he's puppet and he doesn't have the strength to resist his handlers — such is evident in his new sanitized appearances in the past few weeks. Domestically, we'd never recover from the hate mongering and the social upheaval of a Trump presidency. It's time to put a nail in the coffin of the WASP male-dominated America and throw some dirt on it.” Has either candidate said or done something that was hard for you to explain to your kids or other young people in your life? “Trump routinely says things that I must somehow moderate to my children,” says Merola, whose kids are 8 and 11. “I want them to appreciate and celebrate people of all ethnicities and see it as a positive thing.” Merola’s mother emigrated from Scotland in 1966. “I am a first-generation American and I need to point out that when The Donald says horrible things about immigrants — he's talking about us,” she says.

Jill Stein 'aligns more with my political beliefs' (Credit: Marc Cecere) (Credit: Marc Cecere) Name: Marc Cecere Age: 29 Community: Island Park Occupation: Information technology project manager Supports: He is leaning toward supporting Green Party candidate Jill Stein, saying “I just think she aligns more with my political beliefs." How do you think a Clinton presidency would impact you? "Bring similar stability and status quo to that of Obama's terms." How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? "As the most unqualified potential president of all time it's hard to predict just how his presidency would impact me. I'd guess there would be a lot more racial tension in our communities. It appears he would cut taxes for the rich," says Cecere – describing himself as "in no way rich" – so that would "just slow down the economy for people like me. I'm a college grad with tons of debt. I don't think I've ever even heard him say the term 'student debt' so there's little hope of help there." What can a president do to make a concrete difference in your life? "Relieve student debt, help consumers and middle class people, stop cutting taxes for millionaires, billionaires and giant corporations. Spend taxpayer dollars on rebuilding infrastructure and creating jobs."

'President Trump will break the monopoly of the Washington cartel' (Credit: Ken Jacoby) (Credit: Ken Jacoby) Name: Ken Jacoby Age: 49 Community: Oceanside Occupation: Benefits administration Supports: Donald Trump How do you think a Trump presidency would impact you? “President Trump will break the monopoly of the Washington cartel and bring new energy to reviving the American economy of the workers and not the Wall Street titans . . . we need to break the mold and try new things and President Trump will do that.” Has either candidate said anything that has scared you? “Hillary Clinton lies, and lies, and lies yet again, even when called on the carpet for her lies and gross negligence by the FBI director. If her last name weren't Clinton, she'd be in prison.” How do you think Trump would change Washington? “If Donald Trump manages to win this election, I believe it would send shockwaves through the political class, or at least, I hope it would. Voters over the last 10 years have been voting Democrat or especially Republican, sending representatives to Washington with the mission to fix our economy, especially for the working class/middle class families. Each time, the political classes promised they would make the necessary changes to make things better, it was only the political classes that seem to have prospered. If Donald Trump wins in November, this same political class will likely try to co-opt him and make him 'see the light.’ The hope is that The Donald would truly be independent and work to make things better in a way the political class has routinely failed to do.”