PALM BEACH, Fla. - WASHINGTON — Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve as President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, the president announced Monday afternoon to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump called McMaster, 54, a career Army officer, a “man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Acting National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg will serve as chief of staff to the National Security Council, the president said.

McMaster will replace Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign one week ago following reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the country’s ambassador before Trump took office.

The president and his staff say Flynn did nothing wrong when it came to the communications with Russia, but crossed the line when he misled Vice President Mike Pence on the contents of the conversation.

Earlier, Trump doubled down Monday morning on his underlying belief that large-scale immigration can be dangerous. His latest tweet on the subject comes after he was forced over the weekend to clarify a remark widely interpreted to falsely indicate there was a recent terror attack on Sweden.

“Give the public a break — The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!” he tweeted without elaborating.

Trump also wished his Twitter followers a happy Presidents Day.

He was scheduled to work from his Mar-a-Lago estate for much of Monday before returning to Washington, D.C., in the evening.

During a Saturday rally in Melbourne, Florida, the president sought to link influxes of refugees in European countries with a rise in terrorism.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “Who would believe this?”

He also referred to Paris; Nice, France; and Brussels — European cities that have seen attacks in recent years.

The comment was met with ridicule in Sweden.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted.

Trump and a White House spokeswoman sought to recast his comments Sunday, saying he was referencing a Fox News report about immigrants in Sweden, not about a terror attack.

The president tweeted: “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

The Swedish embassy in the United States responded on its Twitter account.

“We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies,” it said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said in a statement that the country is pushing against misinformation.

“It is good that we received clarification yesterday of what President Trump meant when he mentioned Sweden in a speech. We maintain continuous diplomatic contacts with U.S. representatives, and in these contacts, we keep them informed of the situation in Sweden in various areas,” she said. “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Sweden’s embassies work continuously to disseminate an accurate and fair image of Sweden. Unfortunately, we are seeing a general upward trend in inaccurate information.”

Sweden took in more refugees per capita than any other country in Europe at the height of the migrant influx in 2015. The country has long viewed itself as having a moral obligation to take in refugees from war-torn countries. But Sweden reached its limits as other European Union neighbors refused to fulfill their commitments.

The influx of refugees has not come without problems in Sweden, but mainstream politicians and immigration experts say the criticism has been disproportionate. In summer 2016, Swedish embassies were tasked to counter rumors or false information about Sweden’s experience with taking in large numbers of immigrants.

With The Washington Post