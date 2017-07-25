DOVER, N.H. - Police say a man accused in a 39-punch attack on a woman outside a Planet Fitness gym in New Hampshire was medically released from a hospital shortly before his arrest.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, on Monday, in connection with the June 12 attack in Rochester. He's been charged with second-degree assault and was held on $150,000 bail. He's scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dover.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Portsmouth Capt. Jason Thomas tells the Portsmouth Herald Lamonde was arrested after he was released from Portsmouth Regional Hospital; he said he couldn't disclose why Lamonde was there.

Gym surveillance video showed a man getting out of his car coming up behind the woman and hitting her as she's about to get into her car.