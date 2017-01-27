March for Life: Ride along with Long Island marchers
Follow along as Newsday reporter David Olson travels to Washington, D.C., Friday aboard a bus with Long Islanders who are attending the 44th annual March for Life, which protests legalized abortion.
Participants are scheduled to first visit the offices of local members of Congress and then join the march, which runs about two miles from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Supreme Court building, where the Jan. 22, 1973, decision recognizing a constitutional right to an abortion was handed down.
Westhampton Beach, N.Y., 4:55 a.m.(Credit: David Olson)
Participants in the march are in the parking lot of Church of the Immaculate Conception waiting in their vehicles -- it's 38 degrees outside -- for the bus to D.C. to arrive from Catholic Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays.
Westhampton Beach, N.Y., 5:30 a.m.(Credit: David Olson)
Father Edward Sheridan says an "Our Father" prayer as the bus leaves Westhampton. "We're going to give witness to what we believe as people of good will," Sheridan says after the prayer.
Ronkonkoma, N.Y., 6:05 a.m.(Credit: David Olson)
We've stopped for a minute on Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma to change drivers.
Matt Prochilo, a seminarian on pastoral assignment at Church of St. Rosalie, said this will be his first time at March for Life.
"For me it's exciting to be able to be with other people, young people in the church, who are committed to the gospel of life," he said.
Ronkonkoma, N.Y., 7:15 a.m.(Credit: David Olson)
Our bus broke down in Hauppauge, but driver Pablo Jimenez was able to get us to within a half block of the McCarney Tours garage in Ronkonkoma before the bus completely died.
The 50-minute delay, an earlier change in drivers and a late start means we'll hit a lot of rush-hour traffic and may not be able to visit congressional offices before the 1 p.m. march, as planned (and may be late for the march itself).
