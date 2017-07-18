WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bid to hold a vote for an Obamacare repeal with a delayed replacement appeared to be sunk when three Republican senators said they could not support it, depriving him of a majority.

McConnell began the day by stating his intent to return to the bill that House and Senate Republicans passed in 2015, only to be vetoed by President Barack Obama, as he spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday. He said he regretted his bill failed but added, “That doesn’t mean we should give up.”

But at least three senators said they would vote against proceeding to the 2015 version of the bill, which is enough to sink it. They included Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

McConnell needed 50 of the 52 Republican votes to pass the legislation with the help of Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote in the face of Democratic opposition.

“My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians. With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal ObamaCare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians,” Capito said in a statement.

Collins, who opposed the repeal and delay bill in 2015, told NBC she would vote against it again. She told reporters a Senate committee should hold hearings on health care legislation and that it should be a bipartisan process.

Murkowski told reporters she would vote against proceeding to the bill if a vote is held this week.

Other Republican senators expressed concerns about the bill and the process of passing legislation without bipartisan support.

“We have to look and see what the so-called repeal bill entails,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said on MSNBC. “But if it is a bill that simply repeals, I believe that will add to more uncertainty and the potential for Ohioans to pay even higher premiums, higher deductibles, and so we’ll have to see.”

And Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), while recuperating from surgery last week, urged McConnell to work with Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“One of the major problems with Obamacare was that it was written on a strict party-line basis and driven through Congress without a single Republican vote,” McCain said.

“We must not repeat the original mistakes that led to Obamacare’s failure,” he said. “The Congress must now return to regular order, hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties, and heed the recommendations of our nation’s governors.”

Schumer said Democrats have all along wanted to work with Republicans to fix the problems with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, but that McConnell had shut them out. McConnell said Democrats refused to work with Republicans from the start.

Schumer also warned McConnell that passing a repeal without a replacement “would be a disaster. Our health care system would implode.”

Schumer offered to work with McConnell on a new bill, but also laid out conditions.

“We’re ready to sit down right now — if Republicans abandon cuts to Medicaid, abandon huge tax breaks for the wealthy and agree to go through the regular order, through the committees, with hearings, onto the floor with time for amendments,” Schumer said.

The nonpartisan Congress Budget Office said the bill passed by congressional Republicans in 2015 and vetoed by President Barack Obama would have increased the federal deficit by at least $137 billion over a decade and the number of people on the individual market or Medicaid would decrease by at least 30 million — 18 million of them the year after passage.