Melania Trump: What to know about the next first lady
Melania Trump, Donald Trump's third wife, was put in the spotlight during the 2016 campaign more than she may have liked.
She has been described as quiet and reserved, but her marriage to Trump has forced her to make public statements and be scrutinized by the media.
With Trump winning the presidential election, Melania will undoubtedly have to get used to living in the public eye.
Here are six things to know about the next first lady.
Born in Slovenia, then Yugoslavia(Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Melania Trump was born in 1970 in Novo Mesto, in what was then Yugoslavia. After 1991, it became Slovenia. Her birth name, Melanija Knavs, was changed to Melania Knauss when she came to the United States. As first lady, she is the first to be born outside the United States since Louisa Adams, who was born in London.
She has an older sister, Ines Knauss. She also has a half-brother, who she has never met, according to a GQ profile.
Melania's father was a member of the Communist Party, according to the biography "Melania Trump: The Inside Story, from a Slovenian Communist Village to the White House."
She attended the University in Ljubljana for a year(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Robyn Beck)
Melania began her modeling career at age 16, but she said her goal at the time was to become a designer. She attended a university in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana to obtain a degree in design, but only stayed for one year. She decided to continue her modeling career and moved to Milan, Italy. She worked primarily in Milan and Paris, and then moved to New York in 1996.
At the Republican National Convention in July, the program said Melania had earned a degree from the university, but media quickly called out the error.
She wouldn't give Donald her phone number when they first met(Credit: Getty Images / Carlo Allegri)
Melania Knauss and Donald Trump met in 1998 at a party in Manhattan hosted by Italian businessman Paolo Zampolli. Despite having a date, Donald approached Melania and asked for her number. Knauss refused to give it to him, taking his instead. A week later, she called him and they began dating soon after.
The two married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, Donald's Palm Beach, Florida, resort. Their son, Barron, was born a year later on March 20, 2006.
She became a U.S. citizen in 2006(Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)
To debunk reports that she may have immigrated to the United States illegally, Melania Trump released a letter from her attorney that explains the steps she took to immigrate legally. When she first came to New York in 1996, she had a visitor visa, her attorney said. Shortly after, she received an H-1B visa, which authorized her to be a model in the United States. She was issued five of these visas between 1996 and 2001, the letter said.
Her attorney said Melania Trump earned a green card in 2000, and was admitted as a permanent resident in 2001. She then became eligible for citizenship in 2006.
Her RNC speech sounded familiar(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Alex Wong, Paul J. Richards)
Parts of Melania Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016 were criticized for being very similar to first lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.
Initially, the Trump campaign denied that the speeches were similar, but later, a Trump Organization staff writer took the blame for the similarities.
She has stood by Donald during controversy(Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Lott)
After the release of a 2005 audio of Donald Trump describing how he gropes and kisses women without their consent, Melania said the words were "unacceptable and offensive," but she accepted his apology. She later said in an interview with CNN that her husband was "egged on" by Billy Bush, at the time an "Access Hollywood" co-host.
She also defended her husband after several women accused him of kissing and/or groping them without consent, saying the allegations were "organized from the opposition."
"Did they ever check the background of these women? They don't have any facts," she said.
