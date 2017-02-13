WASHINGTON — White House National Security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night amid reports he discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions with a Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

Flynn’s departure marked another embarrassing setback for an administration just over three weeks old, on a subject that has for months given pause to both Democrats and Republicans — connections between Trump and Russia.

Earlier Monday, a top aide said the Trump was “evaluating the situation” while another said the president had “full confidence” in Flynn.

Flynn’s departure marked another embarrassing setback for an administration just over three weeks old, on a subject that has for months given pause to both Democrats and Republicans - connections between Trump and Russia.

A replacement for Flynn had not been named but among those said to be under consideration late Monday night were retired Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg and former CIA Director and four-star Army general David Petraeus.

Flynn is believed to have discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence on the contents of the call.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The White House until Monday had stayed silent publicly on Flynn.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Flynn said he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Monday night, The Washington Post reported that the acting attorney general had informed the Trump White House late last month that she believed Flynn had misled senior administration officials and warned that the national security adviser was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

The message, delivered by Sally Q. Yates and a senior career national security official to the White House counsel, was prompted by concerns that Flynn, when asked about his calls and texts with the Russian diplomat, had told Pence and others that he had not discussed the Obama administration sanctions on Russia for its interference in the 2016 election, the Post reported, citing current and former U.S. officials. It is unclear what the White House counsel, Donald McGahn, did with the information.

The Post, citing nine sources, reported Thursday that the retired lieutenant general may have signaled to Russia that it can expect a reprieve from the sanctions.

Spicer told reporters it was his “understanding” that Flynn has apologized to Pence.

The Kremlin denied that Flynn and Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak discussed the lifting of sanctions, Reuters reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) separately said that Flynn should be fired if he talked about sanctions with Russia.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Flynn had sat in the front row earlier Monday at a news conference Trump hosted with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump and Trudeau downplayed their ideological differences on immigration and free trade while pledging to strengthen their relationship.

Trump stressed the need for partnership against terrorism.

“In these dangerous times, it is more important than ever that we continue to strengthen our vital alliance,” he said. “The United States is deeply grateful for Canada’s contribution to the counter-ISIS effort.”

Trudeau noted the neighboring countries benefit from more than $2 billion in two-way trade and said in French that “maintaining strong economic ties is vital to our mutual success.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump has threatened to scrap or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying he can get a better deal for the United States.

He moderated his tone Monday, saying he will be “tweaking” NAFTA, and the impact on Canada will be “much less severe” than on Mexico.

Trump also was asked whether he believes the U.S.-Canadian border is secure.

“You can never be totally confident,” he responded.

The president said more generally that he wants the United States to have a “big, beautiful, open door,” but he believes immigrants must be properly vetted to ensure they aren’t a threat.

Trudeau declined to criticize Trump on the travel ban, saying, “The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves.”

With Emily Ngo and Tom Brune