Conservative media commentator Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.

That's according to a transition official.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Crowley had been slated to join Trump's National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized.

Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley's withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times.

Nation31 people Trump may pick, has picked for Cabinet, top jobs

The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.