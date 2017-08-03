WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blamed Congress on Thursday for plunging relations with Russia to a “very dangerous low,” taking another swipe at his Republican colleagues for struggling to undo Obamacare.

GOP senators pushed back on Trump’s posture toward Moscow, saying Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and the one at fault.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election was widening and he has empaneled a grand jury in the capital.

Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

The sentiment reflected the tone of the critical signing statement he had released a day earlier, when he grudgingly approved a bipartisan bill to expand economic sanctions on Russia.

Trump has sought warmer relations with Putin.

The legislation, passed overwhelmingly in the House and Senate, also prohibited the president from ending or easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional review, and imposed penalties on North Korea and Iran for their nuclear ambitions.

The legislation was “seriously flawed,” Trump had said, contrasting his deal-making skills with those of senators who haven’t yet been able to fulfill the Republican Party’s seven-year pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“As President, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress,” he had written.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Thursday mimicked the phrasing of Trump’s tweet, but blamed Russia’s dictatorial leader.

“Our relationship w/Russia is at dangerous low,” McCain posted. “You can thank Putin for attacking our democracy, invading neighbors & threatening our allies.”

The new round of sanctions seeks to punish the Kremlin for meddling in the 2016 election and for the annexation of Crimea, among other transgressions.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday blasted Trump for signing the bill, tweeting, “The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way.”

Trump has conceded that Russia could be behind the cyberattacks — as the U.S. intelligence community has concluded — but added that he believes other countries also could be culpable.

Republican senators more empathetically denounced Putin for throwing the democratic process into chaos.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said Thursday he is proud of the sanctions bill.

“The relationship that we have with Russia is solely because of Putin,” Corker said. “ . . . To try to have an effect on the election outcomes here had to be spoken to. I think we did it in a very appropriate manner.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said former President Barack Obama was too lenient on Russia and cast most of the blame on Putin.

“Vladimir Putin is to blame for the state of relationships between the United States and Russia,” Cotton told Fox News. “It was Vladimir Putin who invaded our partners. . . . It was Vladimir Putin who meddled in Western democracies, including our own, when his intelligence services hacked into those emails and released them.”