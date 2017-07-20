Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 91° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NationNews

    NASA's historic Apollo missions

    By NASA July 20, 2017 11:16 AM

    This collection of historic photos from NASA's moon mission was uploaded by the Project Apollo Archive.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK