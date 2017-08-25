Federal authorities are launching an investigation after a number of North Atlantic right whales have died this summer.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is having a news conference Friday morning to discuss the 13 deaths since April and the investigation into what is known as an “unusual mortality death.”
With a population hovering at about 500, right whales are critically endangered.
The whales migrate from Florida to Canada as they feed, breed and birth calves. The biggest threats to the population are death by ship strike or entanglement in fishing gear.
They were considered the “right whale” to hunt because they were slow swimmers, grazed at the surface and floated when dead.
