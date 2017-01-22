Hackers apparently accessed one of The New York Times’ Twitter feeds Sunday, sending out a false claim that Russia was on the verge of attacking the U.S. with missiles.

The tweet, posted to the @nytvideo Twitter feed around 9:40 a.m., read: “BREAKING: leaked statement from Vladimir Putin says: Russia will attack the United States with Missiles.”

It was removed along with two other postings, according to a 10:17 a.m. tweet from The New York Times’ video account.

“We deleted a series of tweets published from this account earlier today without our authorization. We are investigating the situation,” the tweet said.

A hacker group called OurMine appeared to take responsibility in the two now-deleted tweets that had followed the first one claiming an impending Russian attack.

The tweets read: “Message from OurMine: We detected unusual activity on the account and we re-hacked it to make sure if the account is hacked or not. . . . Unfortunately, the account was hacked by the same hacker who hacked Sony Music Twitter account he had the same ip”

OurMine has previously claimed credit on its website for hacking the Twitter and other social media accounts of a variety of people and institutions, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

The @nytvideo account has 259,000 followers and hasn’t issued any new tweets since the incident.