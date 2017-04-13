ATLANTA - A shooting at an Atlanta public transit station Thursday left one man dead and wounded three other riders, officials said.
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton said in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.
Police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released, he said. Emergency responders were still on the scene.
One man was fatally shot, and two men and a woman were shot and wounded, Burton said. The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Grady spokeswoman Denise Simpson said the victims there were in stable, noncritical condition. In addition to the three shot, one person injured in the panic was brought to the hospital, she said.
Burton said MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.
