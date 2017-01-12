WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday began clearing the way for retired U.S. Marine Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of Defense with a 24-3 vote to waive a law requiring the nominee to have been retired from the military for seven years.

The vote came after Mattis, who retired in 2013, faced three hours of largely supportive questioning in which he branded Russia a “strategic adversary,” promised to rebuild a diminished military and said he would support NATO against Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s attempt to “break” it.

Mattis repeatedly downplayed contrary statements by President-elect Donald Trump on NATO, the U.S. relationship with Russia and on the reliability of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) gave Mattis the toughest grilling, reading back to him his remarks and writings in 2014 and 2015 in which he called it a bad idea to allow women and gays in infantry and combat units because “arrows mix” and attraction could turn to sexual relations.

“I was not in a position to go back into government when I made those statements,” Mattis responded. “I come in with the understanding that I lead the Department of Defense and if someone brings me a problem I’ll look at it. But I’m not coming in looking for problems.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the committee chairman, held the quick special session after the hearing to vote on the waiver. McCain announced he would seek a Senate floor vote on the waiver later Thursday.

The vote on the waiver signals that the committee will approve of Mattis’ nomination and recommend that the full Senate confirm him.

Voting against the waiver were three Democrats: Gillibrand, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. All have expressed concern about breaking the precedent that has been broken only once before.

That exception to the 1947 law was for President Harry S. Truman to appoint Gen. George C. Marshall as Defense secretary in 1949.

The waiver won support from two experts at a hearing Tuesday.

Kathleen Hicks, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Eliot Cohen, director of Johns Hopkins University’s Strategic Studies Program, endorsed civilian control of the Defense Department.

But they said they trusted Mattis to hold the position and said they would support a one-time waiver for him — not be offered again for another 20 years.