Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) promised to support federal aid following Hurricane Harvey as he took a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz and other Texas officials for trying to block money for the New York region following superstorm Sandy.

“Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I’ll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another,” King tweeted Saturday night at his fellow Republican.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) retweeted King: “Same. Well said, @RepPeteKing. #Harvey.”

King followed up his initial tweet with another one that referenced Cruz’s criticism of “New York values” during the Republican presidential primary.

“As lifelong NYer w/ NY values I will vote for emergency Harvey $ for Ted Cruz’s constituents. Above all, true Americans must stand together,” King tweeted.

Cruz and other Republican lawmakers were among opponents of bi-state aid after the 2012 storm, saying the federal relief package had become laden with unrelated “pork” spending.

Record flooding paralyzed Houston and other towns in southeastern Texas early Sunday and more than 1,000 people had been rescued overnight in the Houston area, CNN reported.

Cruz and other Republicans have already requested federal aid for Hurricane Harvey.

“This catastrophe will be a landmark event,” Brock Long, FEMA director, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said heavy rainfall and flooding will continue over the next several days. Federal authorities will be in there for years, he said.

President Donald Trump, who traveled to the Camp David retreat in Maryland on Friday, praised the federal response to the storm Sunday morning and said he would visit as soon as he could without causing disruption.

“Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued,” he tweeted. He followed that up by saying, “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.”