SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -  

Scottsdale police are releasing more information about a 55-year-old man who attacked both his parents before dying at a hospital.

They say Lee Edward Knowlton used a stun gun on his father and hit both of his parents while attacking them before he was stricken while being arrested and subsequently died at a hospital.

Police say police found drug paraphernalia in Knowlton's possession and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death.

Knowlton died early Tuesday at a hospital where he was taken after he stopped breathing while being handcuffed Monday evening.

Officers had responded to a domestic violence call from Knowlton's mother at a senior living community.

The parents also were hospitalized. They are reported to still be in stable condition.