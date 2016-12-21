See memorable and unforgettable images from the presidency of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States.

— With material from The Associated Press

Taking the oath of office (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Carolyn Cole) (Credit: Los Angeles Times/Carolyn Cole) President-elect Barack Obama takes the oath of office for his first term, accompanied by his family in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2009.

Sharing a moment at an inaugural ball (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama share a private moment in a freight elevator at an inaugural ball in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.

In the seat of power in the Situation Room (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama meets with his national security and intelligence team in the White House's Situation Room for the first time in Washington on Jan. 23, 2009.

Seeing a Super Bowl commercial in 3D (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) The president donned some far-out glasses as he, the first lady and guests viewed a TV commercial in 3D during a Super Bowl watch party in the White House theater on Feb. 1, 2009.

Laughing with his team on Air Force One (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) Chief official White House photographer Pete Souza captured this moment aboard Air Force One on Nov. 14, 2009. The president and his team were en route to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Singapore. "Since the 1990's, the host country for this Summit chooses a shirt that all heads of state wear to the formal ceremony," Souza said on Flickr. "White House press secretary Robert Gibbs was showing the President pictures of past leaders wearing -- shall we say -- not the most dignified of shirts. At the Summit, the President joked that he looked forward to hosting the 2011 Summit in Hawaii, where everyone would have to wear Hawaii shirts and grass skirts."

Meeting Bo (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama runs with a prospective family dog in an East Wing hallway at the White House on March 15, 2009. The family decided to keep him; you know him as Bo.

A boy reaches out to the president (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama lets temporary White House staffer Carlton Philadelphia's son touch his hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. The boy told Obama he had just gotten the same haircut and asked whether he could see if the president's head felt like his.

The 42nd, 43rd and 44th presidents (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama meets with two of his predecessors, former president George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, in the Oval Office on Jan. 16, 2010.

The raid on Osama bin Laden (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Robert Gates (lower right), Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team gather in the White House Situation Room on May 1, 2011, to monitor the U.S. raid on al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden's compound hideout in Pakistan. Bin Laden was shot and killed by members of Navy SEAL Team Six in one of the key moments of Obama's presidency.

Standing at a civil rights icon's memorial (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama tours the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Oct. 14, 2011, a couple of days before the dedication ceremony.

A city with a view on Lake Michigan (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take in the Lake Michigan skyline of their hometown during a visit to Chicago on June 15, 2012.

Daughters give their support before big speech (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) First daughters Sasha, left, and Malia Obama wished their father well before his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 6, 2012.

Re-elected to a second term (Credit: The White House/David Lienemann) (Credit: The White House/David Lienemann) The Obama and Biden families are seen at McCormick Place in Chicago on election night, Nov. 6, 2012, when President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden won a second term.

Center of attention (Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2013.

Playing with kids (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama visits a pre-kindergarten classroom at the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur, Ga., on Feb. 14, 2013.

A shaft of light (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) A shaft of light is seen on the face of National Security Advisor Susan Rice as she and Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco met with President Barack Obama before he spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the latest National Security Agency leak from Edward Snowden on Oct. 23, 2013.

Dealing with Ebola (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell is pictured on Oct. 13, 2014, talking via speaker phone with Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about Ebola emergency response.

Riding in the inaugural parade (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013.

Obamas march in Selma (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) The first family marches with civil rights activists in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2015, the 50th anniversary of the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" attack on Selma-to-Montgomery march participants. First daughters Malia, left, and Sasha flank their maternal grandmother, Marian Robinson. First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama hold hands with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Amelia Boynton Robinson, both activists who were beaten in the 1965 march.

Snuggling in the White House (Credit: The White House/Amanda Lucidon) (Credit: The White House/Amanda Lucidon) First lady Michelle Obama snuggled against her husband during a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on March 27, 2015.

Looking a baby in the eye (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Obama got down on his hands and knees to look Ella Rhodes in the eye as she crawled around the Oval Office on June 4, 2015. Ella's father is Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security advisor.

Embracing the vice president at his son's funeral (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Yuri Gripas) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Yuri Gripas) President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during funeral services for Biden's son, Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Del., on June 6, 2015. Beau Biden died of brain cancer at 46.

A baby in each arm (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama holds the twin sons of Katie Beirne Fallon, rear, the White House director of legislative affairs, in the Oval Office on June 17, 2015.

Obama's signature health care law is upheld — again (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) "The President was in the midst of his daily intelligence briefing," chief official White House photographer Pete Souza recalled about this moment from June 25, 2015. "An aide popped his head in the door to inform him that the Supreme Court had affirmed the Affordable Care Act subsidies ruling, and with a telephoto lens, I made this sequence of his initial reaction."

Singing 'Amazing Grace' during an eulogy after a mass shooting (Credit: AP/David Goldman) (Credit: AP/David Goldman) President Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during services honoring the life of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney on June 26, 2015, at the College of Charleston TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. Pinckney was one of nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Walking with the pope (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama walks with Pope Francis along the Colonnade of the White House on Sept. 23, 2015, during the pontiff's first official visit to the United States.

Biden tells the country he's not running (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) (Credit: The White House/Pete Souza) President Barack Obama looks over Vice President Joe Biden's prepared remarks in the Oval Office on Oct. 21, 2015, before Biden announced that he would not be running for president in the Rose Garden.

A chilly encounter with Putin (Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik) (Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik) President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Sept. 28, 2015, during the UN General Assembly.

Celebrating with champions in the age of selfies (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) President Barack Obama poses for a group selfie with the World Cup-winning U.S. women's national soccer team in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 27, 2015.

Driven to tears by gun violence victims (Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration was taking to reduce gun violence. Obama paused during the event as he spoke about the youngest victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shootings.

The 106-year-old woman who danced about meeting a black president (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) (Credit: The White House/Lawrence Jackson) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama met with Virginia McLaurin, 106, in the Blue Room on Feb. 18, 2016, before a Black History Month reception at the White House . McLaurin danced with the couple, and a video of the moment went viral.

Reluctantly, politely stepping out on the tango floor in Argentina (Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama tango with professional dancers who coaxed them onto the dance floor during the state dinner at the Centro Cultural Kirchner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 23, 2016.

Obama era nears its end (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk across the South Lawn before departing the White House on May 5, 2016. That evening, the couple kicked off a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base to mark Military Appreciation Month and the fifth anniversary of Joining Forces, a nationwide initiative to rally around veterans, service members and their families.

Seeking to hand the baton to his onetime rival (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton embrace onstage after Obama delivered a key speech on her behalf at the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016.