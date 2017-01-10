Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 45° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NationNews

    President Barack Obama's farewell address

    Upload Photo

    January 10, 2017 10:57 PM

    President Barack Obama delivers his final presidential address in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.