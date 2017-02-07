WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning criticized “haters” who challenged his respect for Russian Federation leader Vladimir Putin, saying his predecessor, Barack Obama, deserved similar scrutiny for his nuclear deal with Iran.

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), had spoken against Trump’s equating of killers in the United States with Putin.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy — yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has not criticized Putin’s violent record to the extent that others in his party have.

Democrats condemned Trump even more strongly for putting the United States and Putin, under whose regime political opponents and journalists have been killed, on the same moral plane.

In an “O’Reilly Factor” interview that aired before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump reiterated his respect for Putin as a world leader before host Bill O’Reilly called the former KGB leader a “killer.”

Trump responded: “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

The president has described as “dumb” a deal struck in 2015 by the Obama administration for Iran to scale back its nuclear capabilities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The Trump administration says it has put Iran “on notice” for the country’s ballistic-missile test.