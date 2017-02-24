WASHINGTON - The White House excluded some top news organizations from an off-camera media briefing Friday after President Donald Trump sharply criticized the news media as “dishonest” as he addressed a conference of conservative activists.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not allow CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and Politico to participate in the briefing for what he called an “expanded pool,” prompting The Associated Press and Time magazine to skip the event.

A White House press aide, in an email requesting not be to be named, said Friday, “No one was barred from any briefing today. It was an expanded pool gaggle, so we actually allowed more press in than the usual pooled events.”

Each day, a pool of about a dozen print, wire and broadcast reporters and editors follows the president and shares their reporting with all other reporters, because not all the news media can be accommodated.

But usually the daily briefings are open to all members of the news media who have passed security clearance to enter the West Wing press briefing room.

In the gaggle, Spicer said it was his decision to add a few more news outlets, other than those four, to the briefing, and he acknowledged White House officials are upset with stories by CNN and The New York Times that he called untrue.

“We’re going to aggressively push back. We’re not just going to sit back and let false narratives and false stories get out there,” Spicer said.

Trump took aim at the news media as part of his speech Friday to bind the disparate strands of Republicans and right-leaning ideological activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, near Washington, D.C.

After Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday called the news media the “opposition party,” nearly every speaker at the CPAC meeting Friday lashed out at the news media.

Trump and accused many reporters of being “dishonest” and said they just “make up” stories, which he called “fake news,” by using unnamed sources.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,” Trump said. A short time before, his press office had given a background briefing to reporters on the condition that the officials who spoke not be named.

Trump also warned the audience, which had roared its approval when he appeared on stage, about, “large media corporations that have their own agenda, and it’s not your agenda, and it’s not the country’s agenda. It’s their own agenda.”

He continued, “I say it doesn’t represent the people, it doesn’t and never will represent the people, and we’re going to do something about it because we have to go out and have to speak our minds, and we have to be honest.”

Trump criticized The New York Times without naming the publication for a story that said nine current and former officials said an FBI investigation found multiple contacts between Trump’s campaign and aides and Russian officials during the presidential race.

“I saw one story recently where they said, ‘Nine people have confirmed.’ There’re no nine people. I don’t believe there was one or two people,” Trump said.

Spicer said the FBI’s deputy director told White House chief of staff Reince Priebus that the story was not accurate.

Spicer also angrily criticized CNN for a report Thursday that Priebus might have crossed an ethical line by asking the FBI’s deputy director and FBI Director James Comey to say publicly the FBI does not consider The New York Times report accurate.

Responding to the barring of reporters from Friday’s off-camera briefing, Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times said in a statement, “Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties. We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest.”

Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents Association, said in a statement, “The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House. We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

At CPAC, Trump spent much of his speech reassuring the audience that he shared many of their conservative values. He also took credit for expanding the Republican Party, making it the “party also of the American worker.”

Trump spoke to many issues important to conservatives, hailing the Second Amendment and saying, “It’s time for all Americans to get off of welfare and get back to work.”

“The core conviction of our movement is that we are a nation that puts and will put our own citizens first,” Trump told a packed hall, filled with Republicans and conservatives and a large section filled with journalists.

“The victory and the win were something that really was dedicated to a country and people that believe in freedom, security and the rule of law,” Trump said. “Our victory was a victory and the win for conservative values.”

The speech covered many of the themes he stressed during his campaign. At one point, he even brought up Democrat Hillary Clinton’s description of some Trump supporters as “deplorables,” which prompted chants of “Lock her up.”

To applause, Trump repeated his vow to round up unauthorized immigrants, renegotiate trade agreements, cut taxes, reduce regulation, rebuild the military and secure the southern border with a wall.

Trump became the first sitting president to address the CPAC meeting since President Ronald Reagan, after skipping the conference during the presidential campaign last year.

“I would’ve come last year, but I was worried that I would be, at that time, too controversial. We wanted border security. We wanted very, very strong military. We wanted all of the things that we’re going to get,” Trump said.

More than 9,000 people registered for the CPAC meeting at the Maryland convention center, according to Keith Zeig, executive director of McLaughlin & Associates, a polling group based in Blauvelt in upstate New York.

While CPAC usually conducts a straw poll with paper ballots to determine the favorite politician of the activists attending the conference, this year it is conducting an electronic poll on issues such as infrastructure and immigration, Zeig said. Results will be released Saturday.

Frustration with and anger at President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress have fueled recent CPAC meetings, but this year participants are basking in Trump’s victory and the first full Republican control of the White House and Congress.