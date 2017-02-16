President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he expected “low-life leakers” of intelligence to the news media will be caught, but he did not reference reports that his inner circle was in constant contact with Russia during his campaign.

The president has sought for days now to focus attention on leaks from the intelligence community as illegal and dangerous.

He had defended his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who reportedly discussed U.S. sanctions with Russia before Trump took office, even though the president had asked Monday for his ouster.

Though a Kremlin spokesman has denied that Russia regularly communicated with Trump’s campaign, the White House has not denied it this week.

The president, instead, has gone after the news media.

“FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and ‘sources,’ is far more effective than the discredited Democrats — but they are fading fast!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

“The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!,” he also posted.

“Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!,” he added.

Meanwhile, his secretary of defense, James Mattis, said the United States is not ready to collaborate militarily with Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin and Russia must “prove itself,” according to The Associated Press.

Mattis said the Trump administration will still engage Putin politically.

The retired Marine general also said in his remarks from Brussels that he believed there was “very little doubt” that Russia interfered or attempted to interfere in elections in the United States and other democracies.

The president also celebrated stocks’ new highs in another morning tweet.

“Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism — even before tax plan rollout!” he wrote.