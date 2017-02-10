WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday continued to criticize the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision declining to block a lower-court ruling that suspended his ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump called the ruling issued Thursday by a unanimous three-judge panel a “disgraceful decision.”

The tweet also cited an article in a legal blog that said, “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.”

That referred to the article written by Benjamin Wittes on the Lawfare legal blog that pointed out the court did not mention a statute that permits a president to issue a proclamation suspending entry of noncitizens, or to impose restrictions on their entry, for a period of time he deems necessary.

Trump quickly declared that he would appeal to the Supreme Court, tweeting “SEE YOU IN COURT” moments after the ruling. But the Justice Department issued a statement saying it was reviewing the decision for its next steps.

The Justice Department’s defense of the Jan. 27 executive order now will be under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who the Senate confirmed largely along partisan lines on Wednesday.

The president did not confine his tweeted ire to the court. He also attacked a frequent target, The New York Times, for its story about Trump’s telephone call Thursday with President Xi Jinping of China in which Trump told Xi he would honor the “One China” policy.

The story noted that Trump and Xi had not spoken since the week after Trump won the presidency and Trump in December had broken long-held U.S. policy by speaking directly with the president of Taiwan and said the United States might not abide by the “One China” policy.

“The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying ‘Mr. Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov. 14.’ We spoke at length yesterday!”

Meanwhile, presidential aide Kellyanne Conway apologized to Trump on Thursday for urging people “to go buy Ivanka’s stuff” in a Fox News interview that day, after Nordstrom’s dropped from its stores the clothing line of Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, according to CNN.

In a tweet Friday morning, Conway said, “POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda.”

Federal employees are barred by law from making endorsements of products, services or enterprises for the private gain of friends, relatives or associates.

On Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway had been “counseled” about her commercial pitch.