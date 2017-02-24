OXON HILL, MD. — The hall at the convention center where President Donald Trump was speaking Friday morning began filling early with a crowd eager to see and hear the new leader of the country at the annual meeting of conservative activists.

Trump is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, a meeting begun 44 years ago by the American Conservative Union, as he seeks to bind the disparate strands of Republicans and right-leaning ideological activists behind him.

But ahead of his speech, Trump tweeted his frustration with leaks from his administration, a problem he has complained about since the day he was sworn in a little over a month ago.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself,” he wrote on his Facebook page, linked to in his tweet.

“Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S.,” he wrote. “FIND NOW”

Setting the stage at CPAC for Trump on Thursday was Vice President Mike Pence, who urged a receptive audience Thursday evening to join the Trump administration’s plan to shift policies, priorities and the politics of Washington.

“Men and women of the conservative movement, this is our time,” Pence said. “But the success of our movement and, more importantly, the success of our country depends as much on all of you as it does on us.”

Also appearing was Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon, who said the purpose of Trump’s administration was to “dismantle the administrative state.”

More than 9,000 people registered for the CPAC meeting at this convention center just outside of Washington, D.C., according to Keith Zeig, executive director of McLaughlin & Associates, a polling group based in upstate Blauvelt.

While CPAC usually conducts a straw poll with paper ballots to determine the favorite politician of the activists attending the conference, this year it is conducting an electronic poll on issues such as infrastructure and immigration, Zeig said.

Frustration with and anger at President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress have fueled recent CPAC meetings, but this year participants are basking in Trump’s victory and the first full Republican control of the White House and Congress.

With that power comes interest in how Trump and Republican congressional leaders will use it.

Charles Cottrell, vice president of technical services at the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association, said he came to the conference particularly to hear Trump’s plans for deregulation. Cottrell, of Alexandria, Virginia, said he is for reasonable regulation.

“Sometimes I think regulators don’t think they’re doing their job unless they’re writing regulations,” he said.

Christopher Maggiore, 18, of Cold Spring Harbor, came to the conference with seven other members of the Republican club at the University of Buffalo, where he is a freshman studying accounting.

Maggiore said he wants to hear more about Trump’s plan to crack down on illegal immigration. But he added he also hopes to be there when Trump announces something big.