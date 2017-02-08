President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday morning that he expected to find allies among police chiefs and other law enforcement officials against the “horrible, dangerous and wrong” legal testing of his travel ban.

He was set to address the winter conference of the Major Cities Chiefs Association in Washington, D.C.

“If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!” Trump tweeted.

He continued that he will be addressing “police chiefs and sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision.”

The president has expressed increasing frustration with the mounting legal challenges against his executive order barring the entry of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from all over the world.

The broadest of the court rulings has halted the travel ban nationwide.

Among the questions facing the administration is whether Trump has the authority to enact such restrictions and whether the ban is discrimination against Muslims.

Trump maintains the executive order is in the interest of national security.

The president had found sympathetic voices among the county sheriffs he gathered at the White House on Tuesday.

The group discussed immigrants arriving illegally to the United States, but there were no specific mentions of a terror threat linked to the Islamic State — which Trump has cited as justification for the ban.

“You have a big problem with the refugees pouring in, don’t you?” Trump had asked Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff Richard W. Stanek.

The sheriff replied: “Yes, we do, sir. ... Rule of law is strong and the proper vetting of individuals is really important to us.”