WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his executive order barring refugees and some travelers “hopefully” won’t go to the Supreme Court, calling the measure “common sense.”

Then, asked about his remarks a day earlier accusing the news media of underreporting terrorists attacks, Trump repeated his long-standing view of news outlets as “a very, very dishonest arm.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, in a tweet the president criticized “haters” who challenged his respect for Russian Federation leader Vladimir Putin, saying his predecessor, Barack Obama, deserved similar scrutiny for his nuclear deal with Iran.

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), had spoken against Trump’s equating of “killers” in the United States with Putin.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy — yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has not criticized Putin’s violent record to the extent that others in his party have.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Democrats condemned Trump even more strongly for putting the United States and Putin, under whose regime political opponents and journalists have been killed, on the same moral plane.

In an “O’Reilly Factor” interview that aired before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump reiterated his respect for Putin as a world leader before host Bill O’Reilly called the former KGB leader a “killer.”

Trump responded: “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

The president has described as “dumb” a deal struck in 2015 by the Obama administration for Iran to scale back its nuclear capabilities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke to reporters at a meeting he held with county sheriffs at the White House.

“I don’t mind a bad story if it’s true,” he said, asked about underreporting on terrorist attacks, adding, “Stories that should be a positive story when they make them totally negative — I understand the total dishonesty of the media better than anybody.”

He said, “The media’s a very, very dishonest arm.”

The White House late Monday sent a list of 78 terrorist attacks worldwide since 2014 — all of them involving perpetrators with Islamist links — and said most have been underreported by the news media.