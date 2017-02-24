OXON HILL, Md. — President Donald Trump on Friday sought to bind the disparate strands of Republicans and right-leaning ideological activists at a major conservative conference here by touting his conservative agenda and sharply criticizing the news media.

“The core conviction of our movement is that we are a nation that puts and will put our own citizens first,” Trump told a packed hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference in a convention center near Washington, D.C.

“The victory and the win were something that really was dedicated to a country and people that believe in freedom, security and the rule of law,” Trump said. “Our victory was a victory and the win for conservative values.”

But before he repeated the steps he has taken in his first month in office and the goals he will pursue in the months ahead, Trump accused many reporters of being “dishonest” and said they just “make up” stories by using unnamed sources.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,” Trump said. A short time before, his press office had given a background briefing to reporters on the condition that the officials who spoke not be named.

Trump also warned the audience, which had roared its approval when he appeared on stage, about, “large media corporations that have their own agenda and it’s not your agenda and it’s not the country’s agenda. It’s their own agenda.”

He continued, “I say it doesn’t represent the people, it doesn’t and never will represent the people, and we’re going to do something about it because we have to go out and have to speak our minds and we have to be honest.”

Trump spent much of the speech reassuring the audience that he shared many of their conservative values. He also took credit for expanding the Republican Party, making it the “party also of the American worker.”

The speech covered many of the themes he stressed during his campaign. At one point, he even brought up Democrat Hillary Clinton’s description of some Trump supporters as “deplorables,” which prompted chants of “Lock her up.”

To applause, Trump repeated his vow to round up unauthorized immigrants, renegotiate trade agreements, cut taxes, reduce regulation, rebuild the military and secure the southern border with a wall.

Trump became the first sitting president to address the CPAC meeting since President Ronald Reagan, after skipping the conference during the presidential campaign last year.

“I would’ve come last year but I was worried that I would be, at that time, too controversial. We wanted border security. We wanted very, very strong military. We wanted all of the things that we’re going to get,” Trump said.

More than 9,000 people registered for the CPAC meeting at the Maryland convention center, according to Keith Zeig, executive director of McLaughlin & Associates, a polling group based in Blauvelt in upstate New York.

While CPAC usually conducts a straw poll with paper ballots to determine the favorite politician of the activists attending the conference, this year it is conducting an electronic poll on issues such as infrastructure and immigration, Zeig said. Results will be released Saturday.

Frustration with and anger at President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress have fueled recent CPAC meetings, but this year participants are basking in Trump’s victory and the first full Republican control of the White House and Congress.