President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, citing an interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, continued to raise doubts about U.S. intelligence reports that assert Russia orchestrated a series of cyberattacks to influence the presidential election.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to a Tuesday night interview Assange gave to Fox News’ Sean Hannity in which he said emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and top Hillary Clinton campaign adviser John Podesta were not provided by a foreign government.

The interview was conducted at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where Assange has sought safe haven for the past five years to avoid extradition to Sweden on charges of sexual assault.

Assange’s claims that he did not get the emails from Russia or any other foreign entity goes against the conclusions reached by U.S. intelligence officials who have said that Russia attempted to influence the presidential election through a series of email hacks directed at the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the U.S. intelligence community’s findings, telling reporters on New Year’s Eve that he had information that the public was not privy to that would back his claims, and said he planned on releasing such information on Tuesday or Wednesday. Trump’s senior aides Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway in separate interviews, later walked back those comments, and said Trump would not release classified information.

On Tuesday evening, Trump took to Twitter to cast doubt on the intelligence community’s reports of Russian hacking, writing: “The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

NBC News, citing U.S. intelligence sources, reported Tuesday that the briefing was always scheduled to take place Friday.

Trump on Wednesday also faulted the DNC for not securing its systems, and accused the U.S. media of giving Democrats “a pass” when covering issues exposed by the emails.

“Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have ‘hacking defense’ like the RNC,” Trump wrote.

State Department spokesman John Kirby, in a Tuesday evening interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, said intelligence officials were “100 percent certain in the role that Russia played.”

“There’s no question,” Kirby said, adding that Russia attempted to “sow doubt and confusion … getting involved through the cyber domain, into our electoral process … and that’s not just an assessment by the president or by Secretary Kerry or other Cabinet officials. It’s an assessment by the entire intelligence community.”