President Trump said Tuesday morning he will highlight his signature issues and projects — including a beefed-up military, the economy, health care and the border — Tuesday night in his first speech to Congress.

He held out the possibility that military spending would increase by even more than the $54 billion already proposed.

“We will be having the greatest military we ever had by the time I finish,” Trump said in a taped interview that appeared on morning Fox & Friends show.

A Fox interviewer pointed out that his proposed cuts domestic areas, such as those at the Environmental Protection Agency, would not pay for the increased military spending.

“I think the money will come from a revved-up economy,” Trump replied.

He said that when environmental regulations are changed, “hundreds and hundreds of massive deals that are tied up with environmental protection,” will boost the economy and the economy “will be freed up and sailing.”

The prime-time speech will be an opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers and the American public without the filters of either the news outlets with which he has clashed or those his administration favors.

“We spend billions in the Middle East, but we have potholes all over the country,” Trump said Monday at a meeting of the National Governors Association. “We’re going to start spending on infrastructure big.”

While Trump and his administration tout progress on key campaign promises — from tackling immigration to coaxing employers to keep jobs in the country — many of the president’s plans for the future have been short on specifics, such as how to pay for the border wall with Mexico and how to replace long-gone manufacturing jobs.

But some news reports said Monday that Trump told the governors that he is expected to make good on perhaps his biggest campaign promise: to unveil in a few weeks a plan that replaces Obamacare.

“We’re going to be speaking very specifically about a very complicated subject,” Trump said Sunday at the annual Governors Ball, forecasting talk of the health care legislation in his Tuesday night speech. “I think we have something that’s going to be really excellent.”

He repeated that promise Tuesday morning, but, again, did not offer specifics.

