President Donald Trump sought early Monday to blame the weekend chaos and confusion at airports on the “Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer.”

Trump sent a series of tweets about travelers held for questioning at Kennedy Airport and elsewhere in the country following an executive action he signed Friday afternoon to indefinitely bar Syrian refugees, temporarily ban the entry of all other refugees, and temporarily block the citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Opponents have said the restrictions amount to a religious test, especially because Christian travelers from the seven countries are prioritized.

“Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning,” Trump said on Twitter. “Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!”

Trump continued on Twitter: “There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!”

He also defended the lack of grace period in the order, which some said could have better prepared immigration and other officials and prevented unnecessary confusion and detentions.

“If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!” Trump wrote.

It was difficult to verify the number of detainees at airports nationwide and the White House did not immediately elaborate on the 325,000 posed by the president.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday afternoon there were six people being held for questioning at Kennedy Airport in relation to Trump’s travel ban, but the New York Immigration Coalition said, as of Sunday night, that the figure was “as high as 52.”

Massive crowds of demonstrators gathered at Kennedy and other majority airports around the country on Saturday and Sunday to protest Trump’s order and show their support for refugees and immigrants.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had grown teary-eyed Sunday when he called the executive action “mean-spirited and un-American” at a Manhattan news conference.

Unrelated to the demonstrations, Delta Air Lines reported a computer failure that disrupted operations Sunday night at LaGuardia and other airports, officials said.

The airline said in an advisory at 4 a.m. Monday that its systems had returned to normal, but there were more flight cancellations in addition to the 170 flights canceled Sunday night. At around midnight, the airline tweeted that flights were departing and a ground stop had been lifted.

In the advisory, Delta chief executive Ed Bastian apologized “to all our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation.”