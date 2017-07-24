WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump with a Monday morning tweet took yet another swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions by calling him “beleaguered” and questioning why he doesn’t investigate Hillary Clinton’s ties to Russia.

The tweet came as Trump son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner prepared to meet behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday about his interactions during the 2016 campaign with Russian officials and representatives.

It also came after Trump told The New York Times he regrets appointing Sessions because the attorney general ultimately recused himself from Russia-related probes.

Sessions’ deputy appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller, to oversee the FBI probe into Russian attempts at influencing the election and any role the Trump campaign may have played.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” Trump posted at 8:49 a.m.

Trump then attacked Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into “Russia,” spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” the president tweeted at 9:12 a.m.

Kushner in a lengthy statement released Monday provided more details on his meetings with Kremlin-linked contacts, including two with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” wrote Kushner, who is also set to meet with Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Trump has made no secret of his disappointment in Sessions, telling The Times last week, “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

The president has repeatedly challenged why the spotlight remains on his inner circle’s contacts with Russia and not on his former election rival Clinton.

Trump in other tweets Monday morning pressured Republican lawmakers to come to an agreement on a deal to repeal and replace Obamacare, criticized the “fake news” media and issued a call to “drain the sewer.”

Trump in a tweet interpreted a statement by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that Democrats, not Russia, are responsible for the presidential election loss as an acknowledgment that no evidence of Trump team collusion with Russia has been found.

Schumer’s criticism of his party’s election loss is tied to what he said is its lack of economic vision for Americans.