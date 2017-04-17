President Trump's first White House Easter Egg Roll
President Donald Trump hosted the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn on April 17, 2017.
Barron Trump waves while standing with US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
US President Donald J. Trump, with the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by the Easter Bunny, speaks from the Truman Balcony during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017.
US President Donald J. Trump (C), with First Lady Melania Trump (L) and the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump blow a whistle to start an egg roll during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.
Children participate in the egg roll during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual Easter celebration.
Donning a 'Make America Great Again' hat, 10-year-old Olivia Smith of Red Hook, NY, rolls an colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
Three-year-old Abigail (R) and 10-month-old Caroline (L) participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
Tinsley Arenstein, age 3, from Arlington, Virginia, participates in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
Children pose for photographs with one of the costumed Easter Bunny characters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
Four-year-old Vittoria Colonna of Marcus Hook, PA, rolls an colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
US President Donald J. Trump (C) greets guests during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer uses his phone camera during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.
Seasame Street's Elmo makes an appearance during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
A young guest prepares to roll his Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
The Easter Bunny greets attendees during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
US First Lady Melania Trump hugs a girl as they make cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.
US First Lady Melania Trump reads a book to children at the annual Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.
President Donald Trump makes cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump talks with children as be sits down to write a letter to a service member during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2017.
A young guest rolls her Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
A young guest cries while rolling her Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
A young guest prepares to roll her Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
