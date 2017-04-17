President Donald Trump hosted the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn on April 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI) Barron Trump waves while standing with US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) (Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) US President Donald J. Trump, with the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.

(Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster) First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by the Easter Bunny, speaks from the Truman Balcony during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017.

(Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) (Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) US President Donald J. Trump (C), with First Lady Melania Trump (L) and the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.

(Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIER / SIPA POOL) (Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIER / SIPA POOL) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump blow a whistle to start an egg roll during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) (Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) Children participate in the egg roll during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual Easter celebration.

(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Donning a 'Make America Great Again' hat, 10-year-old Olivia Smith of Red Hook, NY, rolls an colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) Three-year-old Abigail (R) and 10-month-old Caroline (L) participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) Tinsley Arenstein, age 3, from Arlington, Virginia, participates in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Children pose for photographs with one of the costumed Easter Bunny characters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Four-year-old Vittoria Colonna of Marcus Hook, PA, rolls an colored egg down the White House South Lawn during the 139th Easter Egg Roll April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) (Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) US President Donald J. Trump (C) greets guests during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) (Credit: EPA/SHAWN THEW) White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer uses his phone camera during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting thousands of people during the annual celebration of Easter.

(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Seasame Street's Elmo makes an appearance during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) A young guest prepares to roll his Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) The Easter Bunny greets attendees during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) (Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) US First Lady Melania Trump hugs a girl as they make cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) (Credit: EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / SIPA POOL) US First Lady Melania Trump reads a book to children at the annual Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2017.

(Credit: TNS/Olivier Douliery) (Credit: TNS/Olivier Douliery) President Donald Trump makes cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP/Susan Walsh) (Credit: AP/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump talks with children as be sits down to write a letter to a service member during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) A young guest rolls her Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

(Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee) A young guest cries while rolling her Easter Egg during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.