    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order on January 28, 2017, in New York. Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. SmithBRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

    President Trump's travel ban prompts protests at JFK, Brooklyn


    A federal judge blocked part of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry of any non-U.S.-citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.The news brought cheers from hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. District Court courthouse in Brooklyn, and from hundreds more protesters who had demonstrated throughout the day at Kennedy Airport’s international arrivals terminal.

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in Brooklyn during a hearing on whether to grant an injunction on President Donald Trump's recent executive order on refugees, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in Brooklyn during a hearing on whether to grant an injunction on President Donald Trump's recent executive order on refugees, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in Brooklyn during a hearing on whether to grant an injunction on President Donald Trump's recent executive order on refugees, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in
    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People protest outside Eastern District Federal Court in Brooklyn during a hearing on whether to grant an injunction against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on refugees, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Protesters seen at Terminal 4 for International arrivals
    (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

    Protesters demonstrate at Terminal 4 for international arrivals at JFK Airport following the release of Hameed Khalid Darweesh on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Darweesh, who  worked for the U.S. Army and for a U.S. contractor in Iraq from 2003 to 2013 as an interpreter and engineer. He was released after being detained following President Donald Trump's executive order, which puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S and indefinitely bars refugees from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally
    (Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)

    Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in New York City. President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order to halt refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries entering the United States.

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in New York. Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order on Jan. 28, 2017, in New York. Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in New York. Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport against Donald
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport against President Donald Trump's executive order on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in New York. Trump said Saturday that his "very strict" crackdown on Muslim immigration was working "very nicely," amid mounting resistance to the order which has been branded by many as blatantly discriminatory. 

    A woman prays as protesters gather at JFK
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    A woman prays as protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in New York.

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BRYAN R. SMITH)

    Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in New York. Trump signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

    Hameed Khalid Darweesh (53), U.S. Representatives Nydia Velazquez
    (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

    Hameed Khalid Darweesh, center, along with  Reps. Nydia Velazquez and Jerrold Nadler, speak with the press following the release of Darweesh at Terminal 4  at JFK Airport on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Darweesh and 11 others were detained at JFK; they had boarded planes to the United States before the presidential order went into effect.

