WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared Tuesday to embrace the House GOP’s proposal to replace Obamacare, describing it as “our wonderful new Healthcare Bill” in a morning tweet.

The legislation would scrap federal subsidies for insurance in favor of a system of individual tax credits and grants to help states to craft the policies. It would repeal the penalty faced by those who refused to buy health insurance.

But it would cover millions fewer Americans than the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, a prospect that divided the GOP on Monday night. Some Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in signaling their opposition to a blueprint that did not insure enough people.

Trump had campaigned on a promise to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare, but Congress was still working through a plan to do so.

A statement Monday night from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was a more measured assessment of the bill than Trump’s tweet, Spicer calling it “an important step toward restoring health care choices and affordability back to the American people” and saying Trump would work with Congress.

The president posted Tuesday morning, “Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster — is imploding fast!”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump also tweeted criticism of President Barack Obama over his handling of releases Guantánamo Bay detention camp. His post appeared to come after a segment that aired on “Fox & Friends,” a morning show he has commended.

“122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!” Trump wrote.

Statistics from the office of Director of National Intelligence show 122 out of 693 detainees transferred from Guantánamo are confirmed of re-engaging as of July 2016, but 113 among that group of apparent recidivists had been released under former President George W. Bush.

Trump tagged “Fox & Friends” in another tweet critical of Obama as “weak” and somewhat condemning Russia.

“For eight years Russia “ran over” President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends,” he wrote.

Trump said later in the morning there would be more phases to the health care replacement plan and tweeted without elaboration that he sought to drive down costs by increasing competition among providers.

“Don’t worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout. @foxandfriends,” he tweeted. “I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!”